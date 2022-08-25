Bangalore's Family Photographer Durga Chincholi's Helping Families To Preserve Their Family Moments

While family documentary photography might sound strange for the first time, it helps families capture and preserve their normal daily lives which passes by quickly. The results of documentary family photography are more than mere images. They are preserving of small little things like a lazy sunday breakfast with your child in form of photographs. Durga Chincholi is a photographer and filmmaker specializing in family documentary photography & Family films and helps families preserve their beautiful and chaotic life at home through her venture Snuggle Diaries.

Durga completed her BE degree in Instrumentation in 2010 from Visvesvaraya Technological University. She joined the Indian Army in 2012 and retired as a Captain in 2018. While always pursuing photography on the side even while serving in the Army, She left one passion to pursue another full time, Becoming a mother made her realise the love for documentary photography and storytelling. As a result, she started her journey in the photography and filmmaking space. Eventually, in 2019, Durga laid the foundation of Snuggle Diaries to make family documentary photography accessible to a larger population.

Durga-led snuggle diaries provide family documentary photography services for parents and newborn babies. She helps new parents in the raw and authentic documentation of their family bonds. Our days are filled with moments that define us as a family. There is a deeper meaning behind every small gesture, and every little thing families do for each other. These moments become more significant when families welcome their newborn babies. In fact, these stories and moments become more special as time passes. Being a mother herself, Durga knows how important it is to capture the fleeting moments with your newborn. So, she makes it possible for the families to cherish these moments even after years through documentary family photographs.

She shares, "I enjoyed capturing family moments even before my baby. However, after becoming a mother, I realized why every family should have the opportunity to preserve the moments with their newborn. The initial days after the birth, the days tend to become very blurry and pass by very quickly. So, mothers need to capture these moments in photos, so they do not miss out on any moment of their newborn growing up. My aim is to help mothers treasure their families' wonderful essence as it is – perfectly imperfect. I started Snuggle Diaries with a dream of giving you the gift of memories in the form of photographs and films of your family that can be treasured for years to come."

Mothers often take photos of their growing children but miss out on the chance of becoming a part of those photographs. Through her family documentary photography services, Durga allows mothers to capture the moments as how they felt rather than how they looked. She brings out the beauty of everyday moments through her photos. Moreover, her services are made for parents from her own parenting experience. A full-time mom and a full-time professional photographer, Durga offers tailor-made services to suit your weekend routine, keeping postpartum recovery and privacy in mind. No awkward poses, no uneasy smiles or crazy eyes. Her photos come straight out of your everyday activities.

She shoots her sessions in the comfort of your home, maintaining all Covid19 protocols. In the current COVID-19 situation, she takes all the precautions to keep your family safe during the photo and film session. The family sessions can be outdoors, and she gives undivided attention to every family session.

You can visit her website to check out her portfolio and learn about her pricing. You can also join her newsletter to get your hands on some fantastic articles on family documentary photography.

