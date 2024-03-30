The pandemic caused challenges for the global population as well as the Indian economy, but Avery was able to weather the storm because of their commitment to providing exceptional services and giving worker safety and well-being top priority. They are well-positioned to handle the pandemic's problems thanks to their solid supplier connections and operational skills. Additionally, proactive information from other AD sites enabled Avery to anticipate some obstacles and prepare for them in advance. They owe their adaptability and resilience to their employees, who consistently pushed limits and devised innovative ways to address the pandemic's obstacles. That they have been consistently ranked as one of the best places to work in India for the past three years should come as no surprise, even during the pandemic.