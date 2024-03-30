Global materials science and digital identification solutions provider Avery Dennison is at the leading edge of branding and information solutions. The company is involved in different industries and business sectors, including clothing, general retail, e-commerce, food and groceries, medicines, home and personal care, and automobiles. Avery offers its clients a wide range of products and services, such as functional materials and labeling, RFID inlays, and tags, software that connects the digital and physical worlds, and a variety of goods and services that enhance branded packaging and transmit or display data that improves the customer experience. At present, the organization has over 35,000 workers spread across more than 50 nations.
Avery Dennison's general manager and vice president is Saurabh Agarwal. With his high standing, he is in charge of implementing both tactical and strategic business plans to increase the growth, profitability, and productivity of the materials industry in India and the other SAARC countries. In addition, Saurabh has held positions in both the Indian and foreign markets with esteemed corporations like Whirlpool Corporation. He holds a chartered accountant certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Besides this, he enjoys traveling to uncharted territory and reading extensively.
Avery is a significant player in the global arena that provides cutting-edge and technically complex branding and information solutions, a robust supply chain, and a customer-centric mindset that permeates all they do. Due to their nearby production facilities, their surroundings, and their core personnel, they have a strong local presence at the same time. When combined, these help them thrive in the Indian market and set a higher bar for others.
For almost eight decades, Avery has been at the forefront of material science, focusing on waste minimization, sustainability, circularity, transparency, labor efficiency, and supply chain management. Sustainability, reducing their environmental effect, and improving worker well-being is among their 2030 objectives. Avery has over 25 years of experience in India, and they are dedicated to expanding the market for pressure-sensitive labels.
The pandemic caused challenges for the global population as well as the Indian economy, but Avery was able to weather the storm because of their commitment to providing exceptional services and giving worker safety and well-being top priority. They are well-positioned to handle the pandemic's problems thanks to their solid supplier connections and operational skills. Additionally, proactive information from other AD sites enabled Avery to anticipate some obstacles and prepare for them in advance. They owe their adaptability and resilience to their employees, who consistently pushed limits and devised innovative ways to address the pandemic's obstacles. That they have been consistently ranked as one of the best places to work in India for the past three years should come as no surprise, even during the pandemic.
Numerous new trends have emerged in the sector. Several trends have attracted attention, including the increase in anti-counterfeit measures, premiumization, product innovation driven by sustainability, digitalization, and the growing need for intelligent labeling. The innovation that this industry consistently offers to its clients and the satisfaction that results from their work delight Saurabh the most about working in this field. His constant pursuit of innovation to create a better tomorrow is what keeps him going, whether it's their wash-off labels that allow glass bottles to be circular or their linerless labels that cut down on waste.
Along with their future aspirations, Avery Dennison is dedicated to empowering employees to reach their full potential and fostering innovation inside the organization. Avery Dennison envisions growing its footprint and effect in India while also contributing fairly to the growth and development of the nation, given the potential growth prospects presented by the country's broad talent pool and market landscape. As they work to create a better and more sustainable future, we wish Saurabh Agarwal and his team at Avery Dennison all the success and ambitions they deserve. May they fly higher.