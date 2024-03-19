Investing involves two primary steps: firstly, determining the suitable asset class, and secondly, selecting the appropriate security or fund within that asset class. With the increasing availability of knowledge and online investing platforms, many individuals feel confident in their potential to earn from capital markets, often overlooking the importance of a solid financial plan. The significant rise in demat accounts and direct investors shows that most investors focus more on identifying the best-performing security or fund. However, what they may overlook is that long-term wealth is primarily influenced by asset allocation rather than security selection alone. Vanguard's research suggests that asset allocation contributes up to 90% of a portfolio's long-term returns, with individual security selection and market timing playing a smaller role, accounting for less than 10%.
Why Asset Allocation?
Historical data indicates that returns are typically generated by time in the market rather than timing the market. For instance, if we examine the S&P 500's one-year return until December 31, 2023, it was 23.40%. However, failing to capture the top 5 performing days would have reduced the return to 16.30%, and missing the top 10 days would have further lowered it to just 11.10% - less than half of the original return. This principle applies to other types of investments as well, as they all experience market ups and downs over time. Therefore, choosing the wrong types of investments not only risks low or no returns but also means missing potential opportunities to generate wealth over time. Over the long term, this impact is significant, highlighting the importance of allocating a minimum portion to each asset class, a decision that also depends on the investor's risk profile.
Another reason to invest in multiple asset classes is the variability in top-performing options over time. For example, while equities might have dominated in 2023, the previous year showcased gold as the primary performer. Looking back over the past 5 years, equities claimed the top spot in only 2 out of those years. In 2020, silver emerged as the standout asset class, while in 2019, international equities took the lead. This pattern persists when examining data over an extended period, such as the last 15 years, where no single asset class has consistently retained its top performer status for more than two consecutive years, including equities.
Therefore, it is wise for investors to construct a balanced portfolio that includes various asset classes. This approach helps ensure that their investment strategy remains resilient to market fluctuations and aligns with their specific financial goals and circumstances.
Right approach to Asset Allocation
Before deciding on the appropriate asset allocation, one should consider two main factors: risk appetite and tenure of investment. Investors are typically grouped into three main categories—Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Investors, based on their risk tolerance and investment preferences. Similarly, the duration of investment is broadly divided into three categories: Short Term (<1 Year), Medium Term (1 to 3 Years), and Long Term (More than 5 Years).
Equities are generally considered the riskiest asset class and are ideal for investors with a moderate to aggressive risk appetite seeking long-term investments. As the duration of investment decreases and risk appetite reduces, it is advisable to allocate more towards stable assets like Fixed Income and Gold. In addition to asset class selection, effective asset allocation strategies take into consideration factors such as market cap allocation and geographical allocation. It is also important to periodically rebalance the portfolio such that the allocation proportion is not distorted owing to outperformance or underperformance of a certain asset class. Timely rebalancing will aid in optimizing portfolio performance over time.
To conclude, constructing a diversified portfolio requires careful consideration of key factors such as risk tolerance, investment horizon, tax implications, and liquidity needs. Furthermore, investing across multiple asset classes is advantageous due to their unique characteristics. Equities offer long-term wealth creation potential but come with relatively higher volatility, while fixed income investments provide stability albeit with lower returns. Gold's inverse correlation with equities further adds to the portfolio stability. Hence, developing a robust asset allocation strategy and periodically reviewing and adjusting your portfolio across various asset classes can optimize performance and minimize risk over time.