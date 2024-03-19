Historical data indicates that returns are typically generated by time in the market rather than timing the market. For instance, if we examine the S&P 500's one-year return until December 31, 2023, it was 23.40%. However, failing to capture the top 5 performing days would have reduced the return to 16.30%, and missing the top 10 days would have further lowered it to just 11.10% - less than half of the original return. This principle applies to other types of investments as well, as they all experience market ups and downs over time. Therefore, choosing the wrong types of investments not only risks low or no returns but also means missing potential opportunities to generate wealth over time. Over the long term, this impact is significant, highlighting the importance of allocating a minimum portion to each asset class, a decision that also depends on the investor's risk profile.