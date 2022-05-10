Array Networks Leads The Way And Holds Top Spot As ADC Player In India For Q4 2021

Array Networks - leaders in networking and security products continues to deliver excellent results by improving application availability, performance and optimizing traffic from any cloud or data center to any user, anywhere while minimizing cost and complexity. Proven at over 5000 customers, Array is recognized by leading cloud providers and enterprises for next-generation technology and unmatched price-performance.

Array recently announced its success in maintaining a strong momentum throughout 2021 and topped the chart in the application delivery controller (ADC) market. Array emerges as a leader with a market share at 31.6 % in Q4 2021 as per the India Application Delivery Controller Market Report Q4 2021 by International Data Corporation (IDC) The revenue of the ADC market had a marginal growth of 2.3% QoQ (by vendor revenue) as per IDC’s Q4 report.

The state government market has been slow for the last couple of quarters but it bounced back with smart city projects, government ministries and others. Government organisations along with financial institutions were spending on ADC owing to the growing digitalization in the banking ecosystem and the digital payments space to support the ever expanding traffic.

“We are delighted to have achieved this feat with Array emerging as a leader in the Indian ADC market. IDC's data report, once again, validates that Array is one of the leaders of the ethernet switch market in India. While the last quarter has been remarkable for us in bagging some of the key projects from government and BFSI that brought in colossal growth that led to successful closure. Array’s ADC network infrastructure is not only affordable, cost-effective and offer more standard in their capabilities. With the evolving digital era, we will continue to forge on and offer more innovative network solutions and products for our users ensuring they have the best technology experience,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President - International Sales at Array Networks.

