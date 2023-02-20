Air Fountain System Review – (Fake Or Legit) Must Read It First Before Buy

The Air Fountain System by John Gilmore is an e-book guide that contains the information needed to quench your family's throat while also aiding in the fight against the megadrought. It includes instructions for making a device at home that converts the moisture in the air into water.

This device is referred to as a portable endless spring by John Gilmore. The device includes a system that allows users to tap into the environment's virtually limitless water supply. It operates on the condensation principle.

Once activated, the device will convert the humidity in the air into water. Aside from that, it can filter the water, making it safe to drink. According to its designer, it can produce up to fifty gallons of water per day.

What Led to the Air Fountain System Creation?

The creator of the Air Fountain System, John Gilmore, guarantees that this water filtration device will work. He claims that it is the same device that the Israeli army uses to get water while training and fighting in the desert.

It is a device that can produce clean water that is not harmful to its users. This device produces oxygenated water, which aids in metabolism enhancement. There's no need to be concerned about ingesting cancer-causing pesticides, fluoride, or other heavy metals.

The Air Fountain System provides continuous access to clean, fresh water because it relies on the moisture content of the air to produce water. Assembling this device will help you reduce your reliance on tap water and its unreliable filters.

The Portable Endless Spring and Water Filtration

Water filtration has become an impossible mission for most families in America due to the contamination of water supplies by American oil corporations. The chemicals used by these companies are hazardous and contain toxic chemicals responsible for contaminating water wells.

These chemicals can cause cancer and other chronic conditions when ingested in large quantities. But this doesn’t have to happen to you, as the portable endless spring Air Fountain costs less than bottled water to assemble.

The Air Fountain System’s underlying technology has undergone various field tests and has worked in multiple areas, including the desert. Different armed forces members have used it successfully for years and continue to do so even today.

About John Gilmore, the Air Fountain System Creator

John Gilmore is the brains behind the Air Fountain System. He is a renowned writer and editor specializing in wilderness survival and describes himself as a proud father and husband. He lives on a small farm in Arizona with his wife and 14-year-old son.

He hopes to use the experience and knowledge he has acquired over the years to help him leave a positive mark on the world. He got the inspiration to create the Air Fountain System after experiencing a severe drought that left his well dried out.

Over the years, thousands of homeowners have benefited from the advice offered through this guide, with many no longer having to rely on conventional water supply systems. According to John, some of the reasons you should use the info in this guide include the following:

It can help you curb the severe effects brought about by prolonged droughts

The device uses innovative technology to tap into humidity and convert it into drinking water

It can provide you with the independence you need from greedy water suppliers

It’s affordable to build as all materials are readily available

Multiple users have tested it and found it to work in varied environments across the USA

Who Is the Air Fountain System For?

Any person who needs and wants access to clean and uncontaminated drinking water can benefit from the features provided by the Air Fountain System. It’s the device you need to address water scarcity issues and help curb the effects of the significant drought expected in the next several years.

Simply put, anyone who needs a device that can produce clean water will find it helpful.

What’s Included in the Air Fountain System Guide?

The Air Fountain System guide is more than a how-to manual. It takes everything required to get this system set up and fully operational. In this Air Fountain System guide, you’ll get access to step-by-step video instructions, diagrams, and photographs showing how your device ought to appear.

You can use all this information to enable you to complete the project in record time. What’s more, it costs less than $300 to assemble all the materials you’ll need to build the device.

Apart from the main guide, you’ll also get access to several bonus materials that include:

How to Secure Your Water Reserves

John Gilmore describes it as the ultimate guide for water storage. But do you know what you need to do to preserve it? With the Air Fountain System, you have a solution to creating as much water as you and your family will ever need.

This bonus guide teaches you all the best-kept secrets for stockpiling water. The report provides a breakdown of all the essential tools and equipment needed to make your project a success.

It covers some of the best and most surprising places to store water for future use. In it, you’ll also learn how to ensure your water will continue to run even when faced with freezing temperatures. It’s the guide you need if you’re to stop second-guessing your water storage methods.

How to Purify and Mineralize Water

The second bonus item is a special report on what you must do to get rid of expensive filters and ensure that you’ll continue to drink clean, uncontaminated water. The report provides you with several DIY techniques for water purification.

You can use these techniques to turn the water you have generated using the Air Fountain System into crystal-clear fresh H2O. It provides a breakdown of 9 methods that have been tested and proven to work on dirty and contaminated water sources.

Use this guide to learn everything you have ever wanted about how iodine works, filtration, solar water disinfection, and the benefits of boiling drinking water. It even includes a topic on using banana peels to filter drinking water.

When it comes to mineralization, it will guide you on how to re-mineralize water to guarantee that your water contains all the minerals needed to make your body healthy and functional.

The Deadly Agents Hidden in Water

The last bonus item is a special course that will take you through everything you may want to know about the invisible agents in your drinking water. You need this course to understand why it’s essential to filter and decontaminate water before drinking it.

Inside, you’ll learn how to identify the poisonous substances that are likely present in the water. Examples of such chemicals include the following:

Viruses and bacteria

Fluoride

Parasitic protozoa

Arsenic and other heavy metals

The report will also take you through the six ways in which nature can contaminate your drinking water and what you can do to prevent this from happening. The guide will give you practical knowledge on preventing and treating waterborne infections.

It also helps in exposing the inefficiency posed by specific water purification techniques.

NB: When sold separately, each report costs $49 but will be given to you for free once you buy the Air Fountain System.

Benefits and Features Offered by the Air Fountain System

The Air Fountain System offers the following benefits to its users:

Simple and Easy-to-Follow Instructions Individuals looking to create this device don’t have to worry about gaining technical expertise. The instructions are straightforward and come in the form of photographs, detailed diagrams, and step-by-step video tutorials.

Affordable: It doesn’t cost much to build, and the savings on water bills are more than worth it. The device ensures you never have to worry about paying costly monthly water bills regardless of where you live and the prevailing climatic conditions.

Small and Portable The Air Fountain System is small and lightweight, making it easy to carry from one place to another. Its compact nature means you can use it at home or take it to the field whenever the need arises.

Additional benefits provided by the Air Fountain System include:

It comes with three bonus reports at no extra cost

Users will find it easy to create and use and don’t have to consult an artisan

It doesn’t require much space for it to work

Is the Air Fountain System as Good as It Claims?

All the reviews and testimonials we have encountered online when writing this review indicate that this product is indeed legit. Consumers who have reviewed it claim that it has helped them lower their water bills and access an unlimited supply of clean drinking water.

Its small compact nature means that one can carry it with them whenever one needs to go.

Purchasing the Air Fountain System

The Air Fountain System guide is only available on the official website for $39.00. For this price, you get a chance to save on your water bills and to assist in conserving the environment. A 60-day money-back guarantee helps protect your investment.

Refund Policy

When you purchase the Air Fountain System, you’re doing much more than buying a guide – you’re investing in the future and your peace of mind. However, if you don’t like the information it offers, you can contact the seller for a full refund by email or phone at:

Product Support: support@megadroughtusa.com

BuyGoods Phone Support: 302-404-2568

Its creator provides a no-questions 60-day refund policy for users who are unsatisfied with it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How long does it take to build the Air Fountain System?

A. It takes about thirty minutes to watch the step-by-step video tutorials. Once done, it will take you another two hours to create the device. You should, however, note that the time taken to create it will depend on two factors – your level of understanding and your skills.

Individuals who have help building it will find that it takes less time to complete the project.

Q. How much risk is involved in this investment?

A. There is no risk involved in the Air Fountain System. The tutorials and this guide will show you how to create the device from scratch. If you find that the device doesn’t work or is unsatisfactory, you can always ask for a full refund.

Q. Does Air Fountain System need a lot of space to work?

A. The Air Fountain System doesn’t need much space to work. You can use any space available to build it and get it up and running. Examples of viable spaces include small yards, balconies, or any area with around ten square feet of space.

