After the huge success of their last music video "Living Di Life" with Chris gayle, Huzefa Vana, and Milan Shah, they are all set to have a comeback with another music video with none other than Garry Sandhu.

As we all know Garry Sindhu is an Indian singer, songwriter, and actor known for his work in the Punjabi music industry. He made his singing debut in 2010 with the song "Main Ni Panda". He has released many songs including Illegal Weapon, Yeah Baby, Banda Ban Ja, Excuses, etc. He also has a record on his name as a Fresh Media Records label. His song "Yeah Baby" was released in the Bollywood film De De Pyar De in 2019 as"Huali Huali."

In one of his interviews, Milan talked about Max Ming. He said, " I'm obsessed with the power of music and image together. There's also something about incredibly glamourous music videos, there's a fetishistic aesthetic that you don't see in movies the same way."

To Huzefa Vana and Milan Shah, music videos are like an extension of a song that sparks their creativity.

The title of the music video is not yet revealed but the location of the music video will be Dubai. Garry in a recent interview said, "Dubai has always been my favourite place to work in, everything about Dubai inspires me which helps me in writing my songs."

On being asked about his collaboration with Huzefa Vana and Milan Shah, Sandhu responded, "Milan and Huzefa are two very talented and humble people he met, even after being such big names in Dubai, their kindness and hospitability touched my heart. Till now it's been a great journey with the two of them, and I'm very excited and have great hopes for the music video."

Garry also added, "Milan's passion towards music and Huzefa being the multi-talented person who inspired me to work hard and stay to attached to my roots, made me say yes in the very first meet. It's been a great time with them and I can't wait to rock with them."



This duo of Huzefa Vana and Milan shah has always left the audience amused with their work and this time the expectations are pretty high. Huzefa and Milan's collaboration with Chris gayle was no other than a treat to the music lovers. Now it's time for the duo to show their magic with Garry Sandhu, and it leaves us in surprise again.

