Aditya Pandya, a passionate Mumbaikar with a penchant for diverse opinions and human connections, is the driving force behind ESTO Group, leading the way in construction and liaison endeavours. With a background in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA in Finance, Aditya made his mark in the Real Estate industry in 2012, guided by a belief in hard work and perseverance.
Aditya's professional mantra, "You don't dream for success; you work for it," reflects his approach to development, emphasizing the value of dedication and action. Driven by a desire to contribute to a sector that impacts every facet of Indian life, Aditya Pandya finds himself drawn to the Real Estate industry. The Indian Real Estate industry boasts an all-encompassing appeal. It caters to a remarkably broad spectrum of the population, catering to every economic and social segment. This allows Real Estate professionals to play a role in fulfilling the aspirations and needs of individuals across the board, from first-time homebuyers to established businesses. Unlike many industries, Real Estate is not just a place of employment; it's a fundamental requirement for every citizen.
Establishing ESTO Group was Aditya's endeavour with his partner, Shakrendra Seth to empower individuals with the key to wealth and happiness - home ownership. ESTO's strength lies in its people, who are driven by a vision to be an integral part of India's growth narrative. Aditya envisions the future of Real Estate as dynamic and adaptive, advocating for continuous evolution to meet changing needs.
“As the Indian Real Estate market gears up to reach the remarkable milestone of $1.5 trillion by 2034, according to The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Knight Frank India report, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in our industry's history. This forecast not only speaks to the immense economic potential but also underscores the profound impact our sector holds in shaping the nation's future.” shared Aditya Pandya.
Aditya further added, “Adaptation is key. Organizations that prioritize quality construction and timely delivery will be the ones to survive and grow.”
On advising his buyers, Aditya Pandya said " India's Real Estate market is poised for significant growth, presenting a prime opportunity to invest. While location remains crucial, I encourage you to look beyond just the pincode. Focus on areas with strong potential for appreciation - that's where you'll find true value for your money.”
About ESTO Group
Founded by Aditya Pandya and Shakrendra Seth, ESTO Group is a boutique Real Estate company currently undergoing rapid growth. The organization works with a results-driven framework, actively undertaking various projects across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Being quality-committed and efficiency-driven, ESTO Group consciously takes on selected projects at a time to prioritize attention on each project and ensure its timely delivery. Transparency and thoughtfulness serve as a maverick under all their operations, thereby guiding every planning and process-oriented decision-making to guarantee optimum investment value and satisfaction.
By 2030, ESTO Group expects to deliver an impressive 2 million square feet of Real Estate. While aiming to break the mold in the industry, the company strives to maintain a zero-debt status, which is a rarity in the Real Estate sector, thereby highlighting their firm financial stability.
For more information, visit https://www.estogroup.in/ or follow ESTO Group on Instagram @esto.group.official
For media or liaison inquiries, please send an email to rishi@estogroup.in