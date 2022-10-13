A Man On The Mission To Change The Way, People Hike Their Salaries In Their Jobs – Saurav Pal

Electronics Engineer turned into a Certified Cloud Expert, having 8+ years of experience across India & UAE.

Back in 2019, he quit his high-paying job from Dubai to start helping corporate professionals across the nation. He believed that he can do much more and hence, he took a major decision to explore new arenas of his career with high enthusiasm and faith upon himself.

And now Saurav Pal as an entrepreneur, runs one of India's largest communities for working professionals (IT & Non-IT both), with over 7000+ enrolled members, and has trained more than 1 lakh people in his online/offline workshops in the past 3years.

The principles, strategies, and tactics he teaches his trainees now, were used by him to accelerate in his career path.

Initially, he started his first job with HCL at 10,552/- (monthly salary). But didn’t settle there. Within just the first 4 years of his journey, he was able to reach 35 Lakhs of annual package despite a lot of struggles & hardships. His mantra was to observe everything around you and fill the spaces to make your own path to the door of success.

During this initial journey, he changed his job three times and could grab 110%, then 321% & finally 450% salary Jump. He has decoded all the steps to successfully clear any interview along with the Massive Salary Hike. Due to his enthusiasm of learning new things and the fearless behaviour to try and get it done, gave him the title of “HIKE SPECIALIST OF INDIA”.

The “HIKE SPECIALIST” was once a beginner but he was smart enough to inculcate the good around him and to deal with the bad to make the best.

Saurav packs in all his proven principles, methods and tactics to help people strategically kickstart and crack multiple Job offers within 3-5 months of rigorous preparation. Thousands of his community learners are setting the benchmark of easily crossing the Salary HlKES in the range of 80% to 300% after going through the step by step coaching and training.

In this competitive market, achieving such great numbers in corporate, is still a dream of so many employees and Saurav Pal is the one who is teaching his students to fulfil their dream and get their desired package from various renowned companies and MNCs.

The trainees of Saurav Pal are placed with pioneer companies like (Amazon, Salesforce, Volvo, Samsung, EY, Deloitte, Mindtree, SimpliLearn, Ranbaxy, Reliance, IBM & many more). With the mentorship of Saurav Pal, his mentees are able to crack top notch interviews efficiently and they are ready for the market needs.

Ideally, his students are the assets to the market and to the organisations.

Interestingly, he is even mentoring his mentees for overseas opportunities & a few of them have successfully moved to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Vietnam, London & USA. He is able to help students even from the top 6 English speaking countries and they are able to crack high-end interviews very easily.

He is on a mission of empowering 1 Million lives to help them cross at least 100% Salary Hike with his strategic guidance. The Key areas that Saurav Pal focuses in his training programs are:

Interview Preparation, Salary Negotiation Skills, HR Objection Handling, Profile Optimisation, Fail-Proof FollowUp System, Linkedin Profile Ranking, Automation based Job Hunt, Attracting Organic Interview Calls, How to deal with Long Notice Period Issues, Career Gap, Domain Change & much more.

His real intent behind this initiative is to redefine the approach on how people move forward in their career paths because he believes that our traditional education system is completely outdated. We live in a fast-paced digital world where learning, unlearning and relearning is the only way to make progress. He strongly believes that everyone has potential to bring reforms to the society but the traits are recessive. Saurav Pal took an initiative to convert these recessive traits to dominating traits.

Saurav Pal is the founder of “Massive Hike Formula” (his Mentorship Program) and it went viral amongst the working professionals because:

“Massive Hike Formula” is not just a course, but rather a full-proof result oriented system that strategically trains professionals to attract more qualified Interview calls & then close them with High CTC Job Offers. It covers step-by-step guidance with "Laser-Focus VideoTutorials" as well as live online sessions by Saurav. This is the most comprehensive Employability Program for your growth, increased Salary & income, Respect, positioning, Overseas Opportunities & much more.

Saurav Pal is also the co-author of the book “Rise And Shine”. With the launch of this book, they are inspiring youth in a different way than how they can become highly successful even by focussing on unconventional career options. More than 20000 copies of this book were sold within the first few weeks after the launch.

In this digital age, he wants people to love learning and embrace lifelong learning with the help of the internet."

Talking more about the current situation, Saurav added, "The world needs more committed & skilled professionals and there are endless opportunities in the market”

Tons of Reviews & Recommendations, Saurav has received across different platforms

“Saurav's massive hike program was really helpful for me to reach my goal and I got results in just 1.5 months. He provides proper guidance and tricks to reach our goal. Thanks Saurav.” - Samruddhi Moghe, Analyst at Mastercard

Saurav Pal is an extremely energetic and enthusiastic individual. He is giving the knowledge and guidance that is changing thousands of lives. He tries to help people in the best possible way. I was on 4 LPA but after joining Massive Hike Formula + Massive Scaling Batch, I was able to achieve 27.5L, I really thank Saurav Pal. - Hemanth Kanduri, Sr. Developer at Harman

“Saurav Pal is doing a fantastic job by guiding professionals & students to reach their maximum potential by using Massive Hike Formula & practical approach to grab more opportunities. His community & guidance is strongly recommended.” - Srinivasan M, Accounts Analyst

