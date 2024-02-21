9 Cryptos Poised To Outperform Bitcoin In 2024

Meme Kombat is another unique meme coin with excellent utility. It's a platform that allows you to choose one of the most popular online meme characters and put them against other memes in fully AI-controlled arena battles. It features multiple reward systems and token-earning opportunities.

Players must stake native $MK tokens before each battle; if they win, they get higher returns. You can also bet on random battle outcomes to earn $MK. The official presale is ending soon, and it raised over $8.7 million.

5. eTukTuk - Platform That Aims to Revolutionize the Growing TukTuk Transportation Industry

eTukTuk is an eco-friendly blockchain platform that aims to rEVolutionize the massive 270-million strong TukTuk transportation industry. Its goal is to help replace ICE vehicles with a fleet of electric-powered Tuktuks and provide an affordable network of charging stations across the globe to reduce CO2 emissions and increase air quality.

Everything is powered by the native $TUK token used as payment for charging the vehicles. You can earn tokens by playing a Crazy Taxi-like game, so invest today and help build a better world for millions of TukTuk drivers and their families.

6. Kaspa - Blockchain With New Scaling Protocol and Unique Consensus

Kaspa and its crypto KAS-USD introduce a new blockDAG protocol, GHOSTDAG, to increase scalability and transaction times across multiple blockchains. It's designed to streamline all essential processes, offering a practical scaling approach without expensive hardware.

Considering that blockchain technologies will have broader applications over the next decade, Kaspa is one of the platforms that will get wider adoption, outperforming Bitcoin by a large margin. The token gained over 600% in the past six months, but it's piosed to explode by the end of the year.

7. Ripple - One of the Leading Cryptos Making a Huge Comeback

Ripple and its XRP token have experienced significant price swings in the past few years, primarily due to the ongoing lawsuit against the SEC. However, the platform is still known as the best cross-border payment blockchain that facilitates fast and cheap transactions. Once the SEC lawsuit is over and XRP proves its innocence, it can quickly become one of the highest-gaining cryptos on the market.

8. Polygon - Leading Ethereum Scaling Solution Introducing New Features

Polygon is the go-to Ethereum scaling solution, and it gains a ton of value every time ETH goes on a bull run. However, in the past few years, the platform has worked hard to introduce new features, positioning itself as one of the most versatile layer-2 networks on the market. Since ETH is expected to gain a ton of value by the end of 2024, adding a few MATIC tokens to your portfolio is an absolute must!

9. Cardano - Historically One of the Best-Performing Cryptos on the Market

Cardano and its ADA tokens are in a bullish phase after years of slow decline. ADA gained over 20% in just one week, and the previous time that happened, it kept growing, resulting in gains of over 6,000% over the next year. The increase in developer activity in the past month is a clear sign of future growth, and ADA is likely to become one of the tokens that outperform Bitcoin moving forward.

Final Words

With the next crypto market bull run about to launch, investing in the platforms with the highest potential is a must if you want to get the most out of the latest events. Platforms such as Smog Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, Sponge V2, Meme Kombat, and eTukTuk are expected to grow exponentially in the next few months, so take your chance to invest early to get the highest returns!