Sustainability-centric blockchain unicorn 5ire was recognized as the "New Unicorn of the Year-2022" at the prestigious CII Unicorn Summit held on March 14th, 2024, in New Delhi. This coveted award celebrates startups that have achieved unicorn status, valued at over $1 billion, and made significant strides in their respective industries.
The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Unicorn Summit is an esteemed annual event that serves as a platform to celebrate the significant contributions of unicorns to India's burgeoning startup ecosystem amidst the dynamic landscape of economic growth and technological innovation. This recognition underscores 5ire's unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and its impactful presence in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industry.
"We are thrilled and honored to receive the 'New Unicorn of the Year-2022' award from the CII Unicorn Forum," said Pratik Gauri, the co-founder and CEO at 5ire. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and visionary approach of our entire team. We are grateful to the CII Unicorn Forum for acknowledging our efforts and achievements in driving sustainable solutions through blockchain technology."
5ire has pioneered innovative blockchain-based solutions that address pressing environmental and social challenges, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Their groundbreaking platforms facilitate transparent supply chain management, carbon credit trading, and incentivize sustainable practices across various industries.
The award ceremony at the summit is a testament to 5ire's remarkable journey and its contribution to driving innovation, sustainability, and growth in the startup ecosystem. 5ire's recognition serves as an inspiration for other startups and underscores India's position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancements.