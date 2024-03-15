"We are thrilled and honored to receive the 'New Unicorn of the Year-2022' award from the CII Unicorn Forum," said Pratik Gauri, the co-founder and CEO at 5ire. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and visionary approach of our entire team. We are grateful to the CII Unicorn Forum for acknowledging our efforts and achievements in driving sustainable solutions through blockchain technology."