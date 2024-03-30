The Indian construction industry, the second-highest contributor to the GDP, has accepted the way forward of digital acceleration, and 5D VDC is a major part of this change. In the upcoming months, they are heavily betting on the opportunities presented by Reality Capture, a photogrammetry solution to create ultra-realistic 3D assets and environments. Although the technology existed before, it has only become more affordable and feasible. All that needs to be done is a site manager walking around the project site with a camera, and the captured footage will then be translated into 3D models for optimum use. Recently, 5D VDC inked a significant contract with the South Korean firm Cupix. This showcases the company’s dedication to bringing the latest and most impactful solutions to the forefront of India's technological evolution.