At the vanguard of technological evolution in the construction sector is 5D VDC Services LLP, a pioneering force driving change through creativity, flexibility, and a strong dedication to quality. As the leading Virtual Design and Construction service provider in India, the company recognizes that the people-centric nature of this industry often results in a disjointed traditional approach, leading to the emergence of "dark data'' – information scattered throughout the lifecycle, intensifying challenges for stakeholders. Their goal is not just to implement the Building Information Model (BIM) across infrastructure projects, but also to cultivate an environment where every individual possesses the requisite skills to comprehend the profound impact of this digital transformation. The company’s co-founder, with a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering specializing in Construction Robotics, leads the charge in various capacities, including business development, management, and ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge BIM services.
5D VDC’s success stories transcend from real estate projects in metropolitan cities to laying out the digital journey for Guwahati airport, Google’s head office in India, GST Bhawan in Maharashtra, Asia's highest residential infinity pool, and more. While most companies in the field primarily focus on the design model, 5D VDC distinguishes itself by concentrating on both the design and the construction phase. With the top management rooted in execution backgrounds, they possess a comprehensive knowledge of the challenges and the opportunities. The company excels in offering billable quantity take-offs, eliminating the need for measurement books on-site and thereby reducing payment cycle gaps. Additionally, the creation of worker-specific drawings contributes to improved construction quality, minimizing reworks on-site and indirectly accelerating project timelines.
In the post-pandemic era, the acceptance of all things digital has seen a surge, and the players in the construction industry are more than willing to make the most out of it. The company has seen more clients walking up to them and asking about the opportunities presented via BIM in the past few years, than ever before. When asked about the most exciting part of the digital construction
industry, the co-founder mentioned the range of works that can be done simultaneously and how 5D VDC is in the journey of upskilling the lives of many- the clients by giving them a sense of fulfillment throughout the project lifecycle and the workers by providing them with the knowledge of creating a model and then using the same. It's important to note that digital transformation demands consistency over time because it is more of a journey than a quick fix.
The Indian construction industry, the second-highest contributor to the GDP, has accepted the way forward of digital acceleration, and 5D VDC is a major part of this change. In the upcoming months, they are heavily betting on the opportunities presented by Reality Capture, a photogrammetry solution to create ultra-realistic 3D assets and environments. Although the technology existed before, it has only become more affordable and feasible. All that needs to be done is a site manager walking around the project site with a camera, and the captured footage will then be translated into 3D models for optimum use. Recently, 5D VDC inked a significant contract with the South Korean firm Cupix. This showcases the company’s dedication to bringing the latest and most impactful solutions to the forefront of India's technological evolution.
With a forward-looking approach and a pulse on emerging trends, 5D VDC knows that the future holds an exponential potential for growth in the field of digital transformation and what we have now is just the tip of the iceberg. They aim to extend their remarkable custom BIM services in the international markets, while parallelly researching new solutions in terms of scalable products. The company’s commitment to innovation, holistic business growth, and client satisfaction will continue to be the driving force behind its success.