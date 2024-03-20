Meme coins currently dominate the crypto market as some of the most sought-after tokens. Renowned for their volatility, certain meme coins have witnessed staggering increases of over 10,000% in recent months, leading to substantial profits for savvy investors who timed their purchases adeptly.
However, not every meme coin will achieve remarkable success amidst the frenzy. This is why it becomes crucial for investors to identify high-potential tokens before they experience exponential growth. In this comprehensive guide, we'll assess and rank the top five meme coins surpassing Dogecoin and Bitcoin in March, so let's get to it!
Top 5 Meme Coins Poised to Surpass DOGE and BTC in March
During March, lots of things happened regarding the crypto market. One of the most important ones is that Bitcoin set a new milestone, breaking the previous all-time high. On the other hand, Dogecoin's performance was also good, increasing by 74% during the past 30 days. Seeing their values increase, it is clear that now is the time to focus on investing, and these five meme coins seem set to surpass DOGE and BTC by the end of March:
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)
Smog ($SMOG)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Dogwifhat (WIF)
Pepe (PEPE)
Check out why these meme coins are poised to outperform Dogecoin and Bitcoin in March!
1. Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) – Newest Meme Coin Embracing a DOGE theme and Stake2Earn Mechanism
Dogecoin20 is a recently introduced meme coin that has quickly attracted enormous attention from crypto enthusiasts looking for a new DOGE. This meme coin introduces the Stake-to-Earn feature that an increasing number of people want to see in a crypto project, as it is one of the best ways to overcome the volatility that comes hand-in-hand with crypto investing.
Early backers enjoy a lucrative Annual Percentage Yield (APY) currently at 393%, rewarded in additional DOGE20 tokens right from the presale phase. To stay informed at all times, interested investors can access the project's dedicated staking dashboard, which facilitates seamless staking, withdrawal, reward claims, and real-time APY monitoring. Embracing the DOGE theme and combining it with the stake2earn certainly seems like the perfect fusion, so secure your portion in time!
2. Smog ($SMOG) - The Mighty Solana Meme Coin Giving Access to the Greatest Airdrop in History
The realm of meme coins has evolved significantly, blending realms of humor and sarcasm and, now, added utility. Breaking away from the familiar motifs of dogs and frogs, Smog presents a fresh design featuring a fire-breathing dragon, symbolizing the advent of the Year of the Dragon and embodying the fervor of the ongoing bull run.
Since its launch in early February, Smog has witnessed a remarkable surge, skyrocketing by an impressive 1,400% in its initial hours and sustaining its upward momentum. This rally persists, with $SMOG's value surging by 24% within 24 hours and an astounding 189% over the past month. Undoubtedly, this multi-chain meme coin presents an enticing proposition for crypto enthusiasts, especially since buying it on the official website brings a 10% discount investors shouldn't miss!
3. Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) - Meme Coin Revolutionizing Gaming with P2E
Sponge V2 emerges as the successor to the immensely popular Sponge V1 meme coin, which achieved a remarkable $100 million market cap and delivered a staggering 100x return to early investors who participated in the presale. Building upon this success, Sponge V2 sets out to surpass its predecessor by introducing a thrilling play-to-earn game featuring beloved meme characters.
To acquire SPONGEV2 tokens, one must first purchase V1 tokens and stake them via the Sponge V2 website. Upon acquiring V2 tokens, stakeholders are encouraged to stake them to initiate the conversion process. Through staking, participants earn an impressive 173% reward rate on Ethereum and a 421% reward rate on Polygon. After the conversion's completion, token holders can claim and either sell their tokens or retain them for the eagerly anticipated play-to-earn game.
4. Dogwifhat (WIF) - The Meme Coin with Viral Appeal
Dogwifhat, a meme introduced on the Solana network in November 2023, features a canine adorned with a hat as its mascot. Despite its initially absurd premise, Dogwifhat, abbreviated as WIF, has managed to captivate the interest and digital wallets of countless Solana users.
Against all expectations, this unassuming meme coin has experienced a meteoric ascent, propelling itself into the upper echelons of the cryptocurrency market cap rankings. WIF's remarkable surge in popularity has even earned it a coveted listing on Binance, a testament to its status as one of the most iconic meme coins in the crypto space. According to the data published on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing, its value increased by an incredible 677% during the last 30 days, proving its undeniable popularity.
5. Pepe (PEPE) - Ethereum's Most 'Memeable' ERC Token
PEPE coin stole the spotlight upon its debut on the Ethereum blockchain in April 2023, marking the genesis of its exponential surge in popularity. The altcoin experienced an astounding price surge, catapulting its valuation to over $1 billion in a remarkably brief period, establishing itself as one of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies. This propelled PEPE into the ranks of the top meme coins for investment.
Remarkably, PEPE swiftly ascended into the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap within a mere two weeks of its launch, despite uncertainties surrounding its backing. Despite facing bearish pressure in recent months, PEPE retains its position as the fourth-largest meme coin in the current landscape. Its value increased by 537% during the last one month period, making it one of the meme coins that might easily surpass Dogecoin and Bitcoin by the end of March.
Conclusion
To sum up, March saw the rise of several cryptocurrencies, including many meme coins. DOGE20, $SMOG, $SPONGEV2, WIF, and PEPE have shown serious potential to outshine Dogecoin and Bitcoin with their interesting approach, design, and features. They have garnered significant attention within the crypto community. As the meme coin phenomenon continues to evolve, these projects stand out as promising contenders, reshaping the landscape of digital assets in 2024 and beyond.