Eti established Suramya in 2015 combining her Jaipur roots with her experimental style sensibilities to create ready-to-wear ethnic and indo-western fashion collections. Her future vision for the brand finds roots in her journey to finding Suramya which in Eti’s case, wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. In fact, it has been more of a culmination of an idea that was nourished and fueled by multiple personal experiences, certain life-altering events, and people that are closest to her heart.

After completing her MBA in family business management, Eti was closely involved in her father’s business of home textiles manufacturing and retail for years. Her fascination for prints and patterns grew with time and Eti realized that her love for prints is in fact a trait she has inherited from her late mother, Sunita Gupta. Determined to carry on her mother’s legacy while embarking on her own journey of motherhood, Eti channeled her emotions into building Suramya.

Suramya is a ready-to-wear fashion brand, curating sophisticated and timeless styles inspired by indigenous textiles, crafts, and prints. All the designs and styles have one thing in common - the uninhibited play of prints that breathes life into the unconventional and evolved silhouettes. The name that symbolises beauty and charm, Suramya truly celebrates the inherent beauty of a woman by reflecting her personality and energy through what she wears.

