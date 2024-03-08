In a world where the pursuit of equity and inclusion stands as a paramount goal, visionary women from various sectors are reshaping norms and redefining success. As torchbearers of change, these 10 trailblazers transcend boundaries. With their bold ideas, determination, and groundbreaking achievements, they illuminated paths and have inspired generations to come. On this occasion of International Women's Day, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of these women who are actively shaping a more inclusive and equitable future.
1. Jyotshna Kalita, CEO and Creative Director of Halcyon Media Pvt. Ltd
Jyotshna started her entrepreneurial journey with marketing and advertising because she “loved the fact that it offered her an opportunity to create a real impact on the growth of people, brands and businesses”. Since a decade, she has worked for hundreds of brands, mentored hundreds of talents and done significant work for her first venture Halcyon Media Pvt. Ltd, an integrated branding and marketing company.
A learner for life, Jyotshna has 20 years of diverse experience across content creation, international formats, non-fiction TV, radio, brand solutions, intellectual properties and integrated marketing. In her early career, she handled large format international and home grown non-fiction shows as an executive producer for well-known media houses. She started her career in her home town Guwahati as a Sub-Editor in an English Daily at age 19 and authored two poetry collections respectively at the age of 17 and 25, and won the prestigious Sanskriti Award for Literature in 2007.
As Halcyon’s CEO and Creative Director, Jyotshna helps her clients to build brands from ground zero and scale up to win over investors. She started her second media venture – Vistar Studios - to bring true stories to life. She has acquired multiple book titles & life rights for converting them into features and shows.
Jyotshna has also been actively involved with mental health advocacy and has co-created Every Body Says I am Fine, an open mic event that offers a platform to share extraordinary stories of resilience in the mental emotional wellbeing space.
2. Eti Jain, Founder of Suramya
Eti established Suramya in 2015 combining her Jaipur roots with her experimental style sensibilities to create ready-to-wear ethnic and indo-western fashion collections. Her future vision for the brand finds roots in her journey to finding Suramya which in Eti’s case, wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. In fact, it has been more of a culmination of an idea that was nourished and fueled by multiple personal experiences, certain life-altering events, and people that are closest to her heart.
After completing her MBA in family business management, Eti was closely involved in her father’s business of home textiles manufacturing and retail for years. Her fascination for prints and patterns grew with time and Eti realized that her love for prints is in fact a trait she has inherited from her late mother, Sunita Gupta. Determined to carry on her mother’s legacy while embarking on her own journey of motherhood, Eti channeled her emotions into building Suramya.
Suramya is a ready-to-wear fashion brand, curating sophisticated and timeless styles inspired by indigenous textiles, crafts, and prints. All the designs and styles have one thing in common - the uninhibited play of prints that breathes life into the unconventional and evolved silhouettes. The name that symbolises beauty and charm, Suramya truly celebrates the inherent beauty of a woman by reflecting her personality and energy through what she wears.
To know more, please visit – https://www.suramyashop.com/
3. Lekha Mittal, Trainer and Therapist
Lekha Mittal is a beacon of holistic healing in the realm of emotional well-being. As an experienced Trainer and Therapist, Lekha's mission transcends geographical boundaries, offering both online and offline consultations, with remedies couriered nationwide to over 2000 clients.
Her journey into healing began over a decade ago, enriched by 14 years of meditation with the esteemed Art of Living organization, where she actively participates in selfless service endeavors. She was inspired by the pioneering work of Dr. Edward Bach, a surgeon, bacteriologist, immunologist, homeopath and a spiritual writer, who discovered Bach Flower Therapy as a pathway to inner harmony. Through her Instagram platform, she showcases a tapestry of testimonials, affirming the profound impact of these remedies on emotional resilience and well-being.
For decades, Bach Flower Remedies have served as a potent tool in addressing the mental and emotional origins of illness, offering a pathway to heal both mind and body. This entirely natural therapy enjoys global recognition and acceptance, endorsed by numerous athletes and celebrities, affirming its efficacy and appeal worldwide.
With a belief deeply rooted in the interconnectedness of body, mind, and soul, Lekha guides individuals towards holistic healing, recognizing that the origins of many ailments lie in emotional imbalances. In Lekha's sanctuary, healing begins with acknowledging the intricate dance between emotions and physical health, paving the way for a journey of transformation, where each step brings us closer to a harmonious existence.
To know more, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/bachflowertherapist_lekha/p/C2t3sa1v6Yq/
4. Khushboo Shah, Co-Founder, The Mark Décor
Khushboo Shah, Co-Founder of The Mark Decor, emerges as a paramount figure in the interior design industry, heralding an era of timeless elegance and sophisticated aesthetics. At the helm of an exclusively female-led team, Shah redefines the confluence of functionality and aesthetic appeal, marking a significant departure from traditional design paradigms. Commencing her illustrious career at the tender age of 20, she has, over a span of 15 years, meticulously crafted a legacy within Kolkata’s design milieu, characterized by innovation and excellence.
As a distinguished TEDx speaker and a celebrated figure, gracing the cover of Entrepreneurs Today Magazine's '35 Under 35', Shah's design philosophy is celebrated for its cohesive blend of neutral tones and elaborate detailing. Her portfolio, boasting over 150 projects and encompassing more than 3.5 lakh square feet of exquisitely executed interior spaces, is a testament to her visionary expansion into the real estate sector, driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation.
Shah’s multifaceted role extends beyond interior design; she is recognized as a visionary, a pioneer, and an artist, creating masterpieces that stand the test of time and challenge prevailing trends. Under her stewardship, The Mark Decor upholds a commitment to crafting interiors that exude an aura of timeless elegance, achieved through strategic use of neutral palettes, contrast, texture, and pattern.
Outside the professional realm, Shah finds tranquility in reading, meditation, yoga, and the creative arts. Her voracious wanderlust acts as a continual source of inspiration, fueling her creative endeavors and reinforcing her status as a luminary in the design world.
To know more, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/themarkdecor/
5. Yamuna Chengappa, Founder of YGC Legal
Yamuna's professional journey of two decades exemplifies versatility and expertise across various domains. As the Founder of YGC Legal, she navigates complex legal landscapes, offering insights on commercial agreements, intellectual property, and corporate and employment laws. Her role extends to advising on real estate matters and facilitating cross border commercial transactions.
From her early years, Yamuna's dedication to advocating for gender equality has been unwavering. Her journey in combating sexual harassment began with volunteer work for organizations addressing women's issues in the textiles and garment sector and child sexual abuse. Renowned for her innovative approach, Yamuna has emerged as a leading figure in the battle against gender-based injustices.
As a POSH Consultant with Bangalore based NGO - SASHA, Yamuna serves as an External Member on the Internal Committees of various organizations, offering guidance and expertise. Colleagues praise her professionalism and warm demeanour, citing her ability to break down complex issues into easily understandable and implementable solutions.
As an External Member, Yamuna has conducted more than 400 training sessions in multinational companies and premier institutes like IISc and ISRO, sensitized over 20,000 employees on prevention of sexual harassment in English, Kannada, and Hindi. She also conducts capacity-building exercises for trainers, Internal Committee members, and senior management and has been part of more than 150 Inquiries till date.
Testimonials from industry professionals underscore Yamuna's invaluable contributions in fostering a safe and inclusive workplace as well as her keen sense for detail and legal acumen. These endorsements highlight Yamuna's reputation as a trusted legal advisor and advocate for gender equality.
To know more, please visit - https://in.linkedin.com/in/yamuna-chengappa-a8b7891
6. Swati Mittal, CEO, Bigship Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Swati Mittal, CEO, Bigship Technologies Pvt. Ltd., stands as a shining example of innovation and entrepreneurship, leading the way as one of the exceptional women pioneers shaping a more inclusive future. Swati holds a degree in Biotechnology from Manav Rachna College.
Her foray into entrepreneurship began during her incubation program in 2011. Swati and her team created an HIV testing kiosk, a cutting-edge invention that allowed individuals to ascertain their HIV status in 5 minutes. Her business spirit was sparked by this milestone, laying the foundation for her future endeavors.
Following her graduation in 2012, Swati secured a scholarship for an MBA in Operations Management at Cardiff University. Her professional tenure in London, notably at Tesco, enriched her expertise in supply chain management.
In 2015, Swati embarked on her maiden entrepreneurial venture, The Handcraft, initially specializing in hand-painted shoes and custom-made apparel before transitioning into an e-commerce business. However, her keen observation of logistical inefficiencies within the courier industry spurred her to establish Bigship Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in 2020.
Bigship, a prominent name in the courier aggregation space, swiftly emerged as a game-changer, simplifying logistical solutions for both individuals and businesses. With over 40,000 satisfied clients and 17 courier partners, it now serves over 29,000 PIN codes.
Swati Mittal's journey represents resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration for women, encouraging them to break barriers and excel in traditionally male-dominated domains. As we celebrate leaders like Swati Mittal, we envision a future where inclusivity and innovation lead.
To know more, please visit - https://bigship.in/
7. Lijamol Joseph, Ex.Chief Transplant Coordinator -SOTTO Karnataka
In the landscape of limited opportunities, especially for girls in remote areas, Lijamol Joseph, 37, embarked on a journey fueled by a resilient spirit. Education wasn't merely an achievement for her, but a torch held aloft to illuminate the paths of others groping in the dark. Through social work, the profound societal impact an individual could wield became apparent to her. Venturing into the world of organ donation and transplantation ignited her passion, revealing the complex interplay of hope and despair that patients with organ failure face.
Her role extended beyond medical intricacies, encompassing emotional support for families of brain-dead individuals. This process underscored the power of empathy and the transformative journey from grief to hope. Collaborating with the Karnataka government to enhance the organ donation program (SOTTO Karnataka-Jeevasathakathe) proved pivotal, leading to a rise in organ donations. In 2023, 178 successful transplants showcased the strength of their concerted efforts.
Her mission is clear: to promote organ donation as a beacon of hope. Each donation is more than a gift; it's a legacy of selflessness resonating with shared humanity. This Women's Day, let's embrace organ donation as a collective mission, ensuring no life is lost in waiting. By advocating for this cause, they can dismantle barriers and inspire a wave of support for organ donation. Together, let's champion this noble cause, creating a legacy of compassion and altruism through the life-affirming act of donating organs.
To know more, please visit - https://www.linkedin.com/in/lijamol-joseph-504b3077
8. Yashomathy , Founder of Rays Pre-School and Day Care (Ravi Belagere Education trust )
Unaware of Ravi Belagere, his newspaper, or of journalism, Yashomathy took up the job—venturing into unfamiliar territory solely to pursue her graduation. The paper’s diverse content opened up an entirely new world for her. Their professional association culminated in marriage. But, Ravi’s declining health—exacerbated by work-related stress—led him to hand over all his responsibilities to her, putting an unexpected burden on her life. Throughout this period, she remained steadfast, performing each daunting task with resolve. Amid these challenges, she enrolled in the IGDCS Counselling Course at Banjara Academy, also pursuing a Diploma in Boutique Management. Then, death claimed Ravi, plunging her into solitude and vulnerability while raising her 12-year-old son single-handedly.
She launched the Yashaswi Academy, offering art, music, and dance classes and wrote a column for Vishwavani, receiving critical acclaim. She compiled these articles into a book under the Ravi Belagere Publishing House banner. She undertakes various cultural initiatives through Ravi Belagere Literature and Cultural Academy. Her vision extends to establishing the Ravi Belagere Kalabhavan and instituting an award in his mother’s name, Belagere Parvathamma. She also founded Rays Preschool and Day Care under the auspices of Ravi Belagere Education Trust.
She would often ponder why her name, Yashomathy, both began and ended with ‘Y’. Her resilient stance was, “Why not?” Without financial resources, property, or reputation, her strength to face life’s challenges lies in love, perseverance, and hard work. One advice: With unwavering dedication and consistent effort, success will gravitate towards you.
To know more, please visit - https://yashomathiravibelagere.com/
9. Dr. Ashwini Patil, Ayurvedic Paediatrician and Educator
Dr. Ashwini Patil stands as a beacon of inspiration in the realm of Ayurvedic medicine, specializing in ayurvedic paediatrics. Her journey is not just one of professional achievement but also of breaking barriers as a woman leader in a traditionally male-dominated field. Working tirelessly in a government college, as an Assistant Professor. Dr. Ashwini embraced this opportunity wholeheartedly, seeing it as a platform to not only educate future generations but also to advocate for the integration of Ayurveda into mainstream healthcare.
As an Ayurvedic paediatrician, Dr. Ashwini Patil brings a unique perspective to child healthcare. Her approach emphasizes personalized treatments, focusing on not just alleviating symptoms but also addressing the root cause of illnesses. Through her expertise, she has brought relief to many children suffering from various ailments, earning the trust and gratitude of their families.
Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Ashwini imparts her knowledge with passion and dedication, instilling in her students the values of compassion, integrity, and excellence. Her presence as a woman leader in this domain serves as an inspiration, challenging stereotypes and paving the way for more women to pursue careers in Ayurveda. Dr. Ashwini is a symbol of empowerment, proving that with determination and skill, women can thrive in any field they choose. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of healthcare professionals and aspiring leaders, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Ayurvedic medicine.
10. Himanshi Lydia Singh, Founder and Editor-in-chief of THEWOOMAG.com
In the landscape of entrepreneurship aimed at fostering gender inclusivity, Himanshi Lydia Singh shines as a guiding light of empowerment and progress. The founder and Editor-in-chief of THEWOOMAG.com, India's unique career-business-lifestyle magazine for women, Himanshi has played a pivotal role in creating a platform that champions the growth and success of women in various professional spheres.
Himanshi launched THEWOOMAG.com in 2014 with a mission to provide women with the right information, knowledge, and guidance to become self-independent and successful. The magazine not only serves as a source of valuable insights but also celebrates the incredible journeys of grit, success, and growth, inspiring millions of women.
"There is no social empowerment without economic empowerment. We want more rich women. We need more women to work, earn, and become self-independent not only for their own socio-economic growth but for their families and the nation," asserts Himanshi.
THEWOOMAG tirelessly nurtures a new generation of independent women through impact journalism, engaging storytelling, digital technology, and groundbreaking events. For her efforts Himanshi received the MSME influencer award by MSME Street and was listed as among 100 Influential Indians by Crazy Tales.
In the grand narrative of women's economic empowerment, Himanshi Lydia Singh and THEWOOMAG.com undeniably emerge as sources of illumination, paving the way for an inclusive future where women thrive as self-independent leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals.
To know more, please visit – https://thewoomag.com
The remarkable achievements of these ten pioneering women stand as beacons of hope and inspiration. From redefining entrepreneurship to advocating for holistic well-being, each woman has left an indelible mark on her respective field, inspiring generations to come. As we reflect on their journeys, it becomes clear that their impact extends far beyond their individual endeavors, sparking a collective movement towards a more inclusive future for all. Their stories remind us that through resilience, innovation, and collective action, we can build a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.