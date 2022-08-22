'Skills Are Assets That No Academic Degree Can Replace', Durvesh Yadav Opines

Durvesh Yadav, the serial entrepreneur emphasizes the importance of skills than academic degree. Gone are the days when academic degrees or scores on the mark sheets used to define an individual's successful career! Today, the world has changed and your score sheet is of no value if you can't find your skills. Durvesh Yadav, the self-made serial entrepreneur defines success as nothing but knowing your skills and exercising them to your benefit.

The Founder of Rising Star Digital Media, a best-selling author, Durvesh Yadav puts determination and dedication over degree and grades. He cites his own example when he had scored the least in the subject of English and today, he is a best-selling author. His scores couldn't come in the way of his determination to write a book to help the youth.

In addition to it, he speaks about his unsuccessful journey in Engineering which of course couldn't come in the way of his dedication to his goal of becoming a successful person. Today, Durvesh Yadav is the founder of Rising Star Digital Media, a company that helps businesses and brands with press releases and online marketing services.

The man who is a living example, proving the point that a person's skills and willpower are the two most important factors rather than a formal degree to build a successful career. Durvesh's statements and opinions gave us a completely new outlook on how to set career goals and build a successful career.

Durvesh Yadav states, "I used to watch motivational talks for hours to know myself when I was lost in the labyrinth of confusions and doubts. However, I found all the solutions in my skills and I worked towards polishing them and acquiring a mastery of my skills."

He further speaks, "today if I would have high academic degrees, but would have been unaware of my skills, I would have landed nowhere as I would have not tried to enhance the skills, I had in me. The bookish course book knowledge was of no help to me when I decided my career goals."

Durvesh Yadav, just at the age of 18 set up his own business enterprise with the skills he had and the skills he further adopted to reach his objective in life. He further cites the examples of business tycoons like Mark Zuckerberg who could identify his unique skills which perhaps were not recognized as skills before social media platforms became a medium of public voice. Durvesh further spoke about Michael Dell who was a college dropout.

Durvesh urges the young generations to identify their skills and work on them to decide their career goals. He sheds off the concept of high marks and degrees being the factors of a successful career. He suggests believing in willpower and keep enhancing skills and staying dedicated to the goals.

Durvesh Yadav suggests the young students to explore and be open to multi-fields so that they can find where they are best at. He voices to think beyond government jobs and consider skills as the most precious assets.

Durvesh Yadav is an Indian entrepreneur and author from Agra in the western Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He is the Founder of Rising Star Digital Media through which he not only builds his business but also supports those in need and aspire to become someone unique. He is the best-selling author of the book 'What They Don't Teach Us' for which he was honoured with the Bharat Youth Award 2021.

