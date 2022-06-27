'In The Field Of BPO/KPO Radical Minds Become The Most Favourite, With Best Services And Generate Employment

Gurugram: Radical Minds, a leader in the BPO/KPO space, is creating a large number of new jobs. While many business establishments are shrinking due to the COVID crisis, this Gurugram based company is continuously spreading its wings. The biggest benefit of which is being given to the youth seeking jobs.

Radical Minds Technologies Group has added another feather to its hat with the acquisition of the BPO division of Gamma Process Hub India Limited – a renowned brand based out of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This BPO division provides data and voice based services in Banking, Financial, Insurance Services, Retail, telecommunication, Media, Entertainment and e-commerce.

With this acquisition, Radical Minds plans to strengthen its operations and give employment opportunities across segments across geographies. This acquisition will benefit our existing clients by adding value to their processes and provide them with better output both in terms of customer experience and bottom line.

Sanjoo Sharma, Managing Director and Founder of Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “The acquisition of the BPO division of Gamma Process Hub India, allows us to strengthen our position as a leading BPO and Contact Centre services provider in India. This acquisition is a significant step towards achieving our mission and vision in the BPO world.”

Focused on driving dynamic and transforming operating models, Radical Minds Technologies Pvt Ltd. was founded on the core values of Customer Centricity, Innovation, Excellence, Accountability, Collaboration, Fun, Caring and Honesty. Headquartered in Gurgaon, our team is over 5,500 people strong, with more than 10 delivery centres spread out in 6 cities in India and 2 out of India.

Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. supports diverse business segments like Travel, Aviation, Hospitality, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food and Logistics, Supply Chain, Online Education, Gaming, Government Sectors etc.

When COVID-19, had adversely impacted almost all industries globally, with disrupted supply chains, country-wide lockdowns and organizations exploring the possibility of long-term / permanent remote working / rampdowns, Radical Minds adapted to the new normal by not only going through digital transformation but also it was one of the few early birds to have switched all its Client operations from a 'Work from Office' (WFO) to a 'Work from Home' (WFH) model in flat 3 days. Demonstrating cutting edge technology, implementation capability, and their belief of “Challenging the Challenge”, Radical Minds was swift to make this paradigm shift and exhibited ability to adapt to new working arrangements and the willingness to work across functions.

Apart from Radical Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , RMT Engineering Pvt Ltd. is also a part of Radical Minds Group that specifically caters to providing inhouse technology solutions to domestic & international market including to our BPO clients. Sanjoo Sharma being an E&T Engineer, MBA - IT with over 23 years of IT experience is personally invested in taking this to the next level and making a cultural mark in the industry.

Today Radical Minds is equipped with a strong management team to partner with the clients to find and implement better strategies/solutions across globe for a win-win collaboration.

For more details visit this website: http://www.radicalminds.in/