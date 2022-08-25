'I Want To Keep Working Towards The Betterment Of The Society' – Chetan Rana

Chetan Rana was born in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to a father who worked as a father and a mother who was in charge of managing the household. When his father passed away at a very young age, Chetan had to shoulder the responsibilities of his family. Despite facing several hardships, he managed to complete his education and secured a job for himself in an IT company.

Due to his hard work and dedication, Chetan was promoted to the higher ranks in his company very quickly. While he was happy with his professional growth, Chetan was aware of the fact that he wanted to do something else in life. One fine day, he decided to quit his job and embark upon a new journey as an entrepreneur. In very little time, Chetan set up multiple businesses and achieved tremendous success as an entrepreneur. After this, he decided to contribute to the growth of society as a social worker.

Talking about his journey, Chetan says, “Being a social worker gives me more happiness than being an entrepreneur. Since I come from an underprivileged background, I know what it feels like to crave for the most basic things in life. While one person alone cannot change the world, we should keep making small efforts at our end to ensure that at least some people get respite from their miseries and build better lives for themselves.”

Chetan’s journey as a social worker started by doing charitable work in the area he resided in. He started offering help to anybody around him who needed some support. With time, he realized certain ways in which he could create a significant impact on society with his work. He is known for organizing camps in the villages and slum areas located in and around the National Capital Region. He makes it a point to regularly carry out inspection processes pertaining to the irrigation system, health care system and sanitization system in many of these areas.

“Every country or society has its own set of problems but we must strive to work towards solving them. Our country has been plagued with poverty for a long time. A large number of people in India do not have access to basic amenities like food, clothing and shelter. I feel grateful to my country for giving me the opportunities to become a successful entrepreneur. It’s my duty to give something back to it as well and help those who have been deprived of the most essential things. I want to keep working towards the betterment of the society”, says Chetan.

Though Chetan’s responsibilities as an entrepreneur keep him busy, he makes sure that he fulfills his duties as a social worker. When the Covid-19 situation was at its peak, Chetan formed a team and helped individuals and institutions by offering them medicines, food, oxygen cylinders and everything they required. As a social worker, he is contributing in multiple spheres and keeps looking for more avenues by which he can reach out to a larger group of people.

