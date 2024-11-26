India’s Constitution: The Journey Of Its Historic Adoption

The adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, stands as one of the most significant milestones in India's history. This monumental achievement was the result of exhaustive debates, meticulous planning, and the collaborative efforts of the Constituent Assembly. It took 167 days of debates, contributions from 274 members, and over 36 lakh words to frame the longest written constitution in the world, which initially comprised 1.45 lakh words. This document, written by hand and decorated with artistry, stands as a testament to the vision, dedication, and collaborative spirit of the Constituent Assembly.