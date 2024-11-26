India’s Constitution: The Journey Of Its Historic Adoption

The adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, stands as one of the most significant milestones in India's history. This monumental achievement was the result of exhaustive debates, meticulous planning, and the collaborative efforts of the Constituent Assembly. It took 167 days of debates, contributions from 274 members, and over 36 lakh words to frame the longest written constitution in the world, which initially comprised 1.45 lakh words. This document, written by hand and decorated with artistry, stands as a testament to the vision, dedication, and collaborative spirit of the Constituent Assembly.
The Journey to Drafting the Constitution
The Constituent Assembly first convened on December 9, 1946, in what was then called the Constitution Hall, now known as the Central Hall of the old Parliament House in Delhi. This chamber, adorned with elegant decorations and bright lamps for the occasion, became the birthplace of India’s constitutional framework. On that inaugural day, 207 representatives, including nine women, gathered to undertake the monumental task of framing a governance structure for the newly independent nation.
The Assembly's membership was diverse, representing provinces and princely states, with 210 representatives elected from provinces and 64 nominated by princely states. The Assembly held 11 sessions and convened for 167 days over a span of two years, 11 months, and 18 days. During this period, the Constitution was debated, drafted, and refined clause by clause, showcasing the dedication and inclusivity of the process.
Between November 1948 and October 1949, the Constituent Assembly focused on clause-by-clause discussions of the draft Constitution for 101 days. These debates were exhaustive, as the members sought to ensure that every provision met the needs of the diverse and complex Indian society.
The Constitution's Part III, dealing with Fundamental Rights, was debated for 16 days, constituting 14% of the total deliberations. These rights were essential in guaranteeing individual freedoms while safeguarding equality and justice. The Directive Principles of State Policy, enshrined in Part IV, were discussed for six days, representing 4% of the debates. These principles aimed to guide the state in creating a just and equitable society. Provisions related to citizenship, included in Part II, were debated for two days, accounting for 2% of the discussions.
Every article of the Constitution underwent rigorous scrutiny and debate. The exhaustive nature of these discussions highlighted the Assembly’s commitment to creating a document that would stand the test of time.
Contributions from Key Figures
The Drafting Committee, chaired by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution. Often referred to as the chief architect of the Constitution, Ambedkar made significant contributions during the debates, speaking over 2.67 lakh words. His deep understanding of constitutional law and commitment to social justice ensured that the Constitution reflected the aspirations of all sections of society.
In addition to Ambedkar, several other members made notable contributions. Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister and a member of the Constituent Assembly, delivered speeches amounting to 73,804 words. The presiding officers of the Assembly also played an essential role, contributing to 9% of the total discussions.
Interestingly, members from provinces were particularly active in the debates, contributing 85% of the discussions. On average, provincial representatives spoke 14,817 words each, while members from princely states contributed an average of 3,367 words. This level of participation underscored the inclusivity of the process, as representatives from various regions and backgrounds came together to shape the Constitution.
Women members, though few in number, made significant contributions. Of the 15 women who were part of the Constituent Assembly, 10 participated in debates, contributing 2% of the total discussions. G. Durgabai, for instance, spoke extensively on issues related to the judiciary, contributing nearly 23,000 words. Ammu Swaminathan, Begum Aizaz Rasul, and Dakshyani Velayudhan actively participated in discussions on Fundamental Rights, while Hansa Mehta and Renuka Ray focused on issues related to justice for women.
The Constitution: A Blend of Art and Governance
The Indian Constitution is not just a legal document; it is also a work of art. The first edition was neither printed nor typed but handwritten in both Hindi and English. Prem Behari Narain Raizada, a master calligrapher, was entrusted with this task. His handwritten work ensured that the document was not only legible but also visually stunning.
Adding to its aesthetic value, artists from Shantiniketan, including Nandalal Bose and Beohar Rammanohar Sinha, decorated every page with intricate designs and motifs. These decorations drew inspiration from India’s cultural heritage, making the Constitution a symbol of unity in diversity.
Rajendra Prasad, who later became India’s first President, was the first to sign the Constitution. This act marked the formal adoption of a document that would guide the nation’s governance and uphold its democratic values.
The final draft of the Constitution comprised 395 articles and 12 schedules, running into 1.45 lakh words. Over the years, it has been amended 106 times, reflecting the changing needs of the nation. Despite these amendments, the core principles of the Constitution—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—remain intact.
A Legacy of Vision and Collaboration
The Indian Constitution reflects the vision and hard work of the Constituent Assembly. The process of creating it, marked by intense debates and teamwork, is unmatched. Around 36 lakh words were spoken during the discussions, showing how thorough the debates were.
Six members of the Assembly spoke more than a lakh words each, while five members who were not part of the Drafting Committee also contributed significantly to the debates. This level of participation reflected the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity and democratic principles.
The adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, was a historic moment. It symbolized the culmination of years of struggle, sacrifice, and vision. The Constitution provided a framework for governance that upheld the principles of democracy, equality, and justice.
The journey of framing the Constitution was not just about drafting a legal document but also about building a nation. The debates, contributions, and artistic efforts that went into its creation reflect the aspirations and values of a diverse and united India.
The Indian Constitution continues to serve as the foundation of the country’s democratic governance. Its legacy is not just in its words but also in the spirit of collaboration and inclusivity that marked its creation.