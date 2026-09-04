Debunking Midlife Myths: Excerpt From Margie Lachman’s 'Primetime'

Looking at the Myth of Stability from a commonsense perspective, it seems obviously wrong to imagine that once we cross some magical threshold to adulthood that we’re stuck with the personalities and identities we’ve developed so far. In reality, who we are is constantly changing and morphing throughout our lives—this jives with most people’s experiences of aging. We know that our sense of self is largely constructed by the varied circumstances we encounter, the dynamics of our physical and mental health, and our relationships with others. With so many variables in play, of course self-concept is still in flux during midlife! For most of us it is a time when our lives are really changing—social roles shift, hormonal changes descend, and long-held relationships can come into question. And how we react to the changes of midlife and what we choose to do about them is profoundly impacted by personality. While we might think of self-concept in light, pop-psychology terms like the sixteen types from the Myers-Briggs personality test, it’s actually much more consequential than most people know.