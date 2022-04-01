Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the Academy award winning film 'Drive My Car' on Mubi to Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' on Amazon Prime, here are the top five titles that were released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Drive My Car'

Academy award winning film 'Drive My Car' is a 2021 Japanese drama primarily based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name from his 2014 collection 'Men Without Women', while taking inspiration from other stories in it. The story of the film has been woven around the life of a widower and a reserved young woman. 'Drive My Car' received four nominations at Oscars 2022. The film is all set to release today (April 1) on OTT.

Cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, and Reika Kirishima

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Where to watch: Mubi

'Sharmaji Namkeen'

'Sharmaji Namkeen’ is said to be a tribute to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30, 2020. Brij Gopal Sharma's life after retirement is portrayed in this film. He doesn't want to be idle and wants to start something fresh. When he begins to pursue his passion for cooking and attends kitty parties, he is met with severe opposition from both his son and society. After Kapoor's death, Paresh Rawal finished the role, and the film released on March 31.

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla

Director: Hitesh Bhatia

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Kaun Pravin Tambe'

'Kaun Pravin Tambe' revolves around cricketer Pravin Tambe. The film's trailer was released on 10 March, and it shows Talpade as a promising cricketer who is just concerned with the game, with a job and marriage coming after. However, his fortunes do not appear to be on his side as he battles to gain an opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy competition and later for Team India.

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Ankur Dabas and Parambrata Chaterjee

Director: Jayprad Desai

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

'Radhe Shyam'

Radhe Shyam is a 2022 Indian period romantic drama film set in Europe of 1970s. The film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana. After its initial theatrical release (March 11), the film will mark its OTT release on April 1.

Cast: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree

Director: Radha Krishna Kumar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Moon Knight'

Marvel Studios has created a unique narrative about a self-destructive superhero who is fighting with himself and attempting to escape from everything in its new show 'Moon Knight'. Actor Oscar Isaac stars in the show as Marc Spector / Moon Knight, a mercenary who has a dissociative identity disorder. The six-episode series was released on March 30.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Gaspard Ulliel and Ethan Hawke

Director: Mohamed Diab

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar