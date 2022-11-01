Tisca Chopra Birthday Special: 5 Of Her Best Performances That Are Sure To Keep You Hooked

Powerhouse performer and evergreen thespian Tisca Chopra, has kept audiences absolutely glued to the screen with her captivating performances throughout the years. She truly understands the craft and gets into the skin of every character she plays.

As she turns a year older today, here are some of her career-best performances:

‘The Hungry’

The Hungry follows the storyline of Tisca Chopra, a widow and bride-to-be who arrives at her own wedding seeking revenge for the brutal murder of her firstborn son. After the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the Britain-India co-production, The Hungry had its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) and its Asia premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in India in October. Tisca's acting prowess has earned her these applause-worthy accolades.

‘Taare Zameen Par’

Tisca Chopra played the doting and affectionate mother of an 8-year-old dyslexic boy. She stands by him and nurtures his imagination, creativity and talent for art and painting. It showcased how important the role of a mother is when a child has a certain shortcoming and that encouragement is what they need instead of comparing them with other contemporaries.

‘Ankur Arora Murder Case’

The film takes up an urgent and disturbing issue of death during surgery and is based on a real-life incident where a boy dies on the operation table due to medical negligence. The brilliant Tisca Chopra plays Ankur's mother, who relentlessly sets out on a turbulent journey to fight for what is right. She embarks on a journey for justice for her beloved son and goes against the hospital and the doctors who were responsible for his accidental death.

‘Dahan’

Tisca Chopra outperformed as Avni Raut and managed to handpick out emotions from the viewers. She beautifully showcases Avni's vulnerability, along with her passion and determined sides. Dahan proved to be a super hit with over 8 Million views and counting, in only its first week on Disney+ Hotstar. Breathtaking visuals and crisp storytelling that follows supernatural thrill with mythological elements are what made Dahan dominate the OTT space.

‘Hostages’

Tisca Chopra essayed the role of Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand who is scheduled to perform a routine operation on the chief minister, but the night before the procedure, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unwitting patient in order to save her family, forcing her to make tricky decisions. Tisca aced the role with shades of intensity and delivered a layered performance, keeping us on the edge of our seats.