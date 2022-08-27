Actor Tabu has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film 'Bholaa' on Friday and she took to her Instagram to share a picture with her co-star Ajay Devgn. Tabu also wrote that this is her 9th film with Ajay

“Look! We finished our 9th film together," she captioned the photo in which she can be seen with Ajay. One fan commented, “Can't wait for this blockbuster.” Another one recalled their 2015 hit film and said, “Oh the Drishyam jodi is back.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Ajay and Tabu's previous projects together includes 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', and 'De De Pyaar De'. Apart from Bholaa, they will also be seen together in 'Drishyam 2'.

Bholaa, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit Kaithi and is Ajav's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum', 'Shivaay', and 'Runway 34' in 2022. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.