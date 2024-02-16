Shah Rukh Khan Discloses Mysterious 'Two-And-A-Half-Hour' Long Ritual Ahead Of His Films' Premieres

“If your film is a blockbuster, you celebrate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and everyone is jumping with joy, but on Monday, you’re back to work to make a better film. Similarly, if it tanked, you cry over the weekend. You mop and don’t get out of bed on Saturday and Sunday, you have to return to the sets to make better cinema,” said the 58-year-old actor, adding, “We must not forget that you have to say your prayers and go back to work. So, Mondays are dedicated to trying to make better films.”