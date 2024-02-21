Seema Biswas-Starrer ‘Political War’ Trailer Clocks 15 Lakh Views In 24 Hours

The upcoming film ‘Political War’, helmed by Mukesh Modi, has been creating a huge buzz as the film’s trailer has gone viral, clocking 15 lakh views and numerous likes, comments and shares and impressions within a short span of time.

The trailer of the film promises a gripping story that will appeal to the audience across the board.

Earlier, the Censor Board of Film Certification in India (CBFC) had refused to grant a certificate to the film.