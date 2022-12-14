Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Team RRR For The Golden Globes Nominations, Alia Bhatt Reacts

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's epic action-drama 'RRR', which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines after it earned two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023. RRR has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture (Non-English) and Best Song categories for the awards. The popular celebs of Indian film industry are now congratulating SS Rajamouli and his team for this great achievement.

Priyanka Copra Jonas recently took to her official Instagram handle to send her wishes to the team including Ram Charan, and Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt. "Congratulations @ssrajamouli, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, @aliaabhatt, & the entire team @rrrmovie," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who shared the RRR official page's post on Golden Globes nominations, on her Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt replied to her post by sharing the same message on her Instagram account

The movie, which marked both Ram Charan and Jr NTR reunion with director SS Rajamouli, depicts the fictional story of a hypothetical meeting of two historical figures - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. The magnum opus featured Ram Charan as Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR played the role of Bheem. Alia Bhatt appeared as the female lead opposite Charan in the film, which featured Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in a special appearance.

In a recent interview, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that they have developed an exciting idea for the RRR sequel. However, the master craftsman refrained from revealing many details, as the script is still in its budding stage. If things go as planned, RRR 2 might go on floors after Rajamouli wraps up his upcoming project with Mahesh Babu.