Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat Wedding: All You Need To Know About The 'Royal' Food Menu

Bollywood couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set exchange wedding vows on March 15. The pre-wedding festivities reportedly started on March 13. They are set to tie the knot at Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat on Friday evening. Ahead of their wedding, the food menu is out.
As per a report by Navbharat Times, the couple has specially curated a food menu for their guests and it's filled with delicacies from all across the country
The food menu of Pulkit and Kriti includes dishes from Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Banaras, Rajasthan and Maharashtra along with famous chaats of Delhi. Sources told the portal that ''royal food of entire India'' will be served to the guests at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding. Delhi 6's chaat is on the menu on the Pulkit's special request.
The same portal also reported that Pulkit and Kriti's mehndi and sangeet ceremonies took place on March 14. Today, haldi was held around lunchtime, and the wedding ceremony will be in the evening. Report also claim that around 200 guests from both sides will grace the wedding. Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, B Praak, Mika Singh and other celebs are likely to be part of Kriti and Pulkit's big day. The pics and videos of the pre-wedding ceremonies are not out yet.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have reportedly chosen Delhi as their wedding destination because both the actors were born there. Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, and Pulkit’s family still resides in the national capital.
Before deciding to get married, they dated for five years. The couple fell in love while working for Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. During the film promotion they confirmed their relationship. Later, they also worked together in films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and 'Taish'.
Pulkit was earlier married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira in 2014. They parted ways in 2015.