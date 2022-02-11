Hijab Controversy: Bollywood Actresses Who’ve Sported Burqas Onscreen

The Hijab Controversy in Karnataka has become a huge national level talking point for people all over. Many celebs from the film industry have also spoken up about the controversy and given in their views on the matter. A lot of actresses have sported the hijab or the burqa onscreen in the recent past and excelled in the characters onscreen. Here’s taking a look at some of the most recent examples of actresses sporting a burqa onscreen:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in the film 'Gully Boy'

The role played by actress Alia Bhatt in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy' was well-liked. Bhatt portrayed the part of Safina, a Muslim girl, in this film, and she wore a hijab for virtually the whole runtime. She even sported the burqa in ‘Raazi’, which went on to become a massive success and win numerous awards.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in the film 'Om Shanti Om'

Actress Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she donned a burqa. Padukone is seen wearing a burqa in a sequence from this film. She hides under a burqa when she goes to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen character.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in the film 'Haseena Parkar'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor played the lead in the film 'Haseena Parkar.' The film was a biopic based on the life of Mumbai underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, in which Shraddha donned a burqa for the entire duration of her performance. Even though the film turned out to be a dud at the box-office, the performance by Kapoor won her a lot of applause.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma in the film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha''

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma is one of those very few artistes who can adapt to any character. Sen Sharma gave an excellent performance in the 2016 film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha.' She appeared in this film while wearing a burqa, and audiences loved her performance.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Actress Katrina Kaif has also been seen wearing a burqa in the films like 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', ‘Phantom’ and the 'Tiger' film franchise. In a scene from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,' Kaif hides under a burqa. At the same time, she is starring in the 'Tiger' film series as a Pakistani spy. Throughout this, she is seen wearing a burqa on several occasions. Even the same in ‘Phantom’ where she is a spy and she has been seen sporting a burqa in certain sequences in the movie.