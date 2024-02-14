'Forgetting Is Good For You'

“That place on the top of the mountain?” the waiter interrupted. “Yes, where you cannot see a ferry appearing in the fog.” “Have your ever been to Salo before?” he wonders. “How can I remember and forget at the same time?” I shrug, “I’ve just come here from Bed & Breakfast at the mountain nearby, Montessei. The owner of the place gave me this as a present,” I show him a jar of gooseberry jam that was accompanying our breakfast each morning. “Nice. Actually the relationship to forgetting and writing is very ambivalent,” the waiter says. “Sometimes the only way to get rid of certain memories and to erase them is write them down on paper. When you write it the experience disappears and you are free again. You are up for a revolution. You probably agree that the only way to forget the heavy nights of the weekend is to have a party the next one.” “Bingo”, I say. “By the way, what are you doing here?” he raises my curiosity. “Well, I am part of the cultural tourism. We’ve come here to make a TV series based on Pasolini’s 120 days of Sodom. However, none of the people except the owner of Café Nero would be able to remember anything from the actual shooting except the title. Yet they said that reality was more gruesome than the fiction. Then we’ve tried to recruit teenagers to play in the series and ended up with hours of tape of them talking about denim jeans and reality shows on TV. They were critical and enthusiastic at the same time. Like everybody else these days. So at the end we’ve decided to do a commercial for siesta time. Imagine a commercial for time?” “What about the jam?” asks the waiter. “It sounds like time.” “The jam is a present. I really liked it and I’m going to bring it to Lithuania.” “Didn’t she tell you that this jam is made of green little tomatoes, which maybe look like gooseberries, but taste like something else?” he looks at me. “No,” I say. “Salo is a capital of pomodore, you also add a stick of cinnamon. So I have a nice slogan for you,” he finishes:

“Eat it and forget, at least gooseberries.”