Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Pisasu 2' To Hit Screens On August 31

Director Mysskin's much-awaited horror thriller 'Pisasu 2', featuring actress Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, will hit screens on August 31 this year.

Andrea Jeremiah
Andrea Jeremiah Instagram/@therealandreajeremiah

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 1:30 pm

Director Mysskin's much-awaited horror thriller 'Pisasu 2', featuring actress Andrea Jeremiah in the lead, will hit screens on August 31 this year.

Rock Fort Entertainment, the production house producing the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, "With the blessings of Lord Ganesha, 'Pisasu 2' will release worldwide on Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 31.



"Andrea, who plays the lead, too confirmed the date of release. She said: "Are you ready to be haunted? Director Mysskin's 'Pisasu2' is releasing in theatres worldwide on Vinayagar Chathurthi, August 31 2022."

The film, which will also feature actors Vijay Sethupathy, Poorna and Santhosh Prathap in pivotal roles, has been written and directed by Mysskin.

Expectations from this film have skyrocketed for a number of reasons. 'Pisasu I' was a roaring success and horror genre lovers have begun to expect something similar if not better from Mysskin in 'Pisasu 2'. Also, the film has been co-directed by Eswari.

The film has music by Karthik Raja, who is the eldest son of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja. Cinematography is by Siva Santhakumar and the film is edited by Keerthana and Susil Umapathy.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Makers Of 'RRV', Starring Vaisshnav Tej, Ketika Sharma, Lock September 2 Release Date

Makers Of 'Agent' Announce The Teaser Release Date Of The Akhil Akkineni-Starrer

Makers Of Next Mahesh Babu-Starrer Announce Filming, Release Dates

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vijay Sethupathy Poorna Andrea Jeremiah Mysskin Upcoming Movies Movie Release Date
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

Heavy Rains In Telangana Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start

ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Eye Winning Start