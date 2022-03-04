Besides James D'Arcy, Christopher Nolan Has Repeated These Five Actors In His Films

British director Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of the most highly accomplished and influential filmmakers today, with box office hits and mind-altering films. He hasn't done it all by himself, though. Making movies is, by definition, a team sport, and Nolan has built a strong team of collaborators over the course of his illustrious career.

Recently, it was announced actor James D'Arcy, known best for 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax,' has joined the cast of 'Oppenheimer.' The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, features actor Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. D'Arcy has earlier worked with Nolan on the film 'Dunkirk.'

Turns out its not just D'Arcy, numerous actors who have worked with Nolan once went on to do many other films with the famed director. From Tom Hardy to Michael Caine here is a list of five actors who have worked with Nolan more than once:

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy in 'Dark Knight Rises' Instagram

In his three Christopher Nolan collaborations, Tom Hardy has shown tremendous range. 'Inception' established Hardy's reputation, and he followed it up with 'The Dark Knight Rises', in which he played Bane, a ruthless assassin. Hardy's ability as a thespian would be showcased even more in 'Dunkirk'. Despite spending the duration of the film as a WWII fighter pilot while wearing a mask, he delivered yet another outstanding performance.

John Nolan

Actor and Christopher Nolan's uncle John Nolan. Instagram

John Nolan, Christopher Nolan's uncle, was present from the start - both in Nolan's life and in his cinematic career. Following, Christopher Nolan's debut feature film, starred John Nolan, who has subsequently acted in four more of the legendary director's films. Each of the Dark Knight films stars John Nolan. He also appears in 2017's 'Dunkirk' as an elderly blind guy in the film's profoundly emotional, goosebump-inducing conclusion. John Nolan also landed a part on the sci-fi series 'Person of Interest'.

Michael Caine

Actor Michael Caine in the film 'Tenet' Instagram

No one has yet matched Michael Caine's contributions to Christopher Nolan's films. From 2005's Batman Begins until 2020's Tenet, Caine has featured in every film, including a brief appearance in 'Dunkirk'. Fans will be crossing their fingers that Caine appears in 'Oppenheimer' in some way, no matter how little or brief the role may be. In total, the actor has starred in 8 of Christopher Nolan's films and has been like a good luck charm for the enigmatic director.

Cillian Murphy

Actor Cillian Murphy in the film 'Batman Begins' Instagram

Cillian Murphy is an actor who has starred in five Christopher Nolan films till now, beginning with his portrayal as Dr. Jonathan Crane as The Scarecrow in 'Batman Begins'. He then went on to act in the other two Batman films as well. Murphy has also made an appearance in the films 'Dunkirk' and 'Inception'. Murphy will appear in the forthcoming 'Oppenheimer', bringing his total number of roles to six.

Larry Holden

Late actor Larry Holden. Instagram

Late actor Larry Holden, best known for his performances in Christopher Nolan's films, actually followed in the footsteps of his three-time partners, writing and directing eight independent films of his own. Holden appeared in Nolan's films Memento, Insomnia, and Batman Begins, all of which he co-wrote. Unfortunately, there will be no further appearances in Nolan's films because Holden unfortunately passed away in 2011 at the age of 49.