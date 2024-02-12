Best Usha Sewing Machines for Homes In India (2024)

Our Top Picks
With a legacy spanning decades, Usha has established itself as a trusted brand in the Indian market, offering a diverse range of sewing solutions to cater to the needs of beginners, enthusiasts, and professionals alike.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with cutting-edge technology, Usha sewing machine range is designed to streamline the stitching process, ensuring seamless execution of even the most complex projects. From basic straight stitches to intricate embroidery designs, these machines offer versatility that empowers users to unleash their creativity without constraints.
Moreover, the brands commitment to innovation ensures that their machines stay ahead of the curve, incorporating the latest advancements to enhance functionality and convenience.
In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the key features, functionalities, and considerations to help you make an informed decision on the best Usha sewing machine that aligns with your requirements and needs.
Things to consider before buying a sewing machine from Usha
Type of Machine: Determine whether you need a basic mechanical machine, an electric model, or a more advanced computerised sewing machine based on your skill level and intended use.
Stitch Options: Look for a machine that offers a variety of stitch options to accommodate different types of sewing projects, including straight stitches, zigzag stitches, buttonhole stitches, and decorative stitches.
Built-in Features: Consider the built-in features of the sewing machine, such as automatic needle threading, adjustable stitch length and width, built-in stitches, and a free arm for sewing cuffs and sleeves.
Durability and Quality: Assess the durability and quality of the machine's construction to ensure it can withstand frequent use and last for years to come.
Ease of Use: Choose a sewing machine that is user-friendly and easy to operate, especially if you are a beginner. Look for features such as intuitive controls, clear instructions, and easy-to-follow threading guides.
Accessories and Attachments: Check if the machine comes with essential accessories and attachments, such as presser feet, bobbins, needles, and a dust cover, to enhance its versatility and functionality.
The Usha Janome Dream Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine is a compact machine that boasts a range of features to enhance your stitching experience. With 7 built-in stitches and 14 stitch functions, including buttonholing and lace fixing, you can tackle various sewing tasks with ease. The automatic zig-zag capability and manual thread tension control ensure precise stitching results every time. Plus, the machine comes with complementary sewing lessons in nine languages, making it perfect for beginners and seasoned sewers alike. With its compact free arm design and sewing light, you can work comfortably on small or intricate projects. The auto tripping bobbin system and drop feed for embroidery further enhance the machine's versatility. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this Usha sewing machine delivers reliable performance so that you can sew with confidence and ease.
Specifications
Price: 10,750 (
MRP 12,65015% Off)
Type: Automatic zig-zag electric sewing machine
Stitches: 7 built-in, 14 stitch functions
Features: Compact free arm design
Controls: Manual thread tension
Accessories: 8 free accessories included
Warranty: 2 years manufacturer warranty
Pros
Cons
Precise stitching results
Some accessories may be missing
Compact and portable design
Easy to control stitching speed
Versatile for various sewing tasks
Beginner friendly
User’s Review: Sturdy design and a very manageable size . It is lightweight and comes with a collapsible handle on top that makes picking it up and moving it very easy for just about anybody . It also comes with a good quality cover for storage. It's pretty intuitive to use, and even as a novice, I really had no problem figuring out the various parts.
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.3 stars from over 14,000 ratings, this sewing machine proves its worth through its reliable performance and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for any sewing enthusiast.
The Usha Janome Allure Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine is a versatile machine that offers 13 built-in stitches and 21 stitch functions, including stretch stitching and button fixing, to accommodate a variety of sewing tasks. The automatic zig-zag capability and four-step buttonhole sewing ensure precise and professional-looking results every time. With a sewing speed of 860 stitches per minute and triple strength stitch capability, you can complete your projects quickly and efficiently. The machine also features two dials for easy pattern and stitch length selection, as well as a sewing light for enhanced visibility. Lightweight and equipped with a carrying handle, it's perfect for on-the-go stitching. Plus, with complementary sewing lessons available in nine languages, this Usha sewing machine is suitable for sewers of all skill levels.
Specifications
Price: 13,999 (
MRP 16,45015% Off)
Type: Electric sewing machine
Stitches: 13 built-in stitches
Features: Automatic zig-zag, free arm
Controls: Two dials for selection
Accessories: 11 free accessories included
Warranty: 2 years manufacturer's warranty
Pros
Cons
Easy to transport and store
Durability issues
Efficient stitching results
Convenient for circular stitching
Enhanced visibility while sewing
Excellent performance and quality
Stitches very smoothly and easily
User’s Review: I have been using this machine for 2 years and it's just amazing .. easily can switch from regular stitching to zigzag .. very comfortable to use .. If you're planning to buy it, don't think it's the best product in this price range.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile stitching capabilities and ease of use. Over 100 satisfied customers purchased it last month on Amazon, attesting to its popularity and reliability.
Effortlessly manage your sewing tasks with the Usha Umang Straight Stitch Composite Sewing Machine. Featuring an ISI mark and lever-type stitch regulator, this machine offers easy forward and reverse stitch control for precise stitching. The auto-tripping spring-loaded bobbin winder ensures uniform bobbin winding, resulting in perfect stitch formation. With an open-type shuttle race and hinge-type slide plate, maintenance and bobbin insertion are hassle-free. Additionally, the screw-type pressure adjustment allows you to control the needle bar pressure for optimal stitching. This sewing machine is only available in a hand variant and is a perfect choice for gifting. Plus, it offers the option to operate with a motor, providing versatility in usage. With its durable iron construction and black colour, this Usha sewing machine delivers reliability and functionality for all your sewing needs.
Specifications:
Price: 5,499 (
MRP 5,9508% Off)
Type: Straight stitch
Stitches: Single
Features: ISI mark, Lever-type stitch regulator
Controls: Screw-type pressure adjustment
Accessories: Hinge-type slide plate for bobbin insertion
Warranty: ISI mark, 2 years
Pros
Cons
Durable iron construction
Manual operation only
Uniform bobbin winding
Service could be improved
Easy maintenance
Versatile operation with motor option
Practical and stylish design
Good performance and quality
User’s Review: I have been using it for almost more than a year now and it works well and thanks to Seller they send everything along with the machine.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for precise stitching control and versatile operation with motor option. Ensures uniform bobbin winding and easy maintenance for hassle-free sewing experience.
The Usha Janome Stitch Magic Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine offers an impressive array of features to enhance your stitching experience. With 23 built-in stitches and 57 stitch functions, including buttonhole stitching and blind stitch hemming, you have ample options to explore your creativity. The aluminium die-cast body ensures smooth operation on all types of fabric, while the free arm with detachable extension bed facilitates circular stitching. The machine also boasts automatic needle threading and a twin needle facility for enhanced designing options. With a one-step buttonhole capability and a presser foot adjusting dial, achieving the perfect stitch is effortless. Plus, the machine comes with complementary sewing lessons in nine languages, making it suitable for beginners and advanced users alike. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this Usha sewing machine delivers reliability and performance for all your sewing needs.
Specifications
Price: 19,999 (
MRP 26,25024% Off)
Type: Electric sewing machine
Stitches: 23 built-in stitches
Features: Automatic needle threading, free arm
Controls: Two dials for pattern selection
Accessories: 10 free accessories included
Warranty: 2 years manufacturer warranty
Pros
Cons
Efficient stitching on all fabrics
Lesser built in stitch patterns
Automatic needle threading saves time
Expensive
Reliable performance
Incredibly user friendly
Stylish look and finish
Superior built quality
User’s Review: Value for money. Item is compact and portable. However performance is subject to usage. Items supplied without a warranty card which may deprive me from warranty service. Items were returned due to abnormal mechanical noise. My replacement product was delivered 48 hrs later than the expected date of delivery due to an irresponsible delivery agent who didn't deliver my replacement product despite my correct address. Replacement product was also not supplied with warranty card. I suggest product must be always supplied with warranty card as per listed on package. Performance of replacement product is subject to usage. Performance of replacement product after usage for 01 months(approx) has been found good which is meeting my requirements.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility and ease of use, with efficient stitching capabilities on various fabrics. Rated 4 stars on Amazon for its reliability and performance.
Equipped with 13 built-in stitches and 21 stitch functions, including buttonholing and zip fixing, the Usha Janome Wonder Stitch Automatic Zig-Zag Electric Sewing Machine offers versatility for various sewing projects. The automatic zig-zag capability and free arm design enable circular stitching, while the in-built motor ensures smooth operation. With features like built-in needle threader and sewing light, achieving precise stitches is convenient. The machine also includes a complimentary sewing kit worth ₹500, containing thread spools, buttons, scissors, needles, and measuring tape. Additional features like drop feed for embroidery and thread cutter on the faceplate enhance functionality. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this Usha sewing machine delivers reliability and performance, making it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced sewers alike.
Specifications:
Price: 15,899 (
MRP 18,80015% Off)
Type: Electric Zig-Zag
Stitches: 13 built-in
Features: Automatic, Free Arm
Controls: Dial Type Stitch Selector
Accessories: Free Sewing Kit Included
Warranty: 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty
Pros
Cons
Smooth operation
A bit shaky while using
versatile stitching options
Missing accessories
Decent performance
Lightweight and portable
Easy to use for beginners
Drop feed for embroidery available
Includes complimentary sewing kit
User’s Review: It's not light weight but not too heavy, much lighter than our regular household machines. Because it's a little heavy that’s why it can sew jeans like thick material. After researching a lot, I made a decision to purchase this one as this came out to be the best. I have crossed the budget to get my hands on.
Love the machine.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatility and convenience, backed by high customer satisfaction with 58% giving 5 stars on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are Usha sewing machines durable and reliable?
Yes, Usha sewing machines are known for their durability and reliability, backed by years of experience and a reputation for quality craftsmanship.
Can I get sewing lessons with a Usha sewing machine purchase?
Some Usha sewing machines may come with complementary sewing lessons, offering valuable guidance for beginners and advanced users alike.
Can I find spare parts for Usha sewing machines easily?
Yes, Usha has a wide distribution network, making spare parts readily available through authorised dealers and service centres.
Are Usha sewing machines suitable for heavy-duty sewing tasks?
While Usha offers a range of sewing machines for various needs, specific heavy-duty models are available for more demanding projects.
Can I use Usha sewing machines for quilting and embroidery?
Yes, many Usha sewing machines offer features suitable for quilting and embroidery, such as adjustable stitch lengths, free-motion capabilities, and specialised presser feet.
The Bottom Line
Wrapping up, Usha sewing machines offer a convenient solution for your stitching requirements. With a wide range of models catering to different skill levels and project requirements, Usha ensures versatility and quality. From basic to advanced features, each machine is designed to provide ease of use and consistent performance. Choose from our curated list and experience the convenience and satisfaction of sewing with Usha. Make the right choice today and get an Usha Sewing machine from our recommendations to make the most of it.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change