Best Greens Powder: 5 Greens You’ll Actually Want To Drink Daily

We all want to live a healthier lifestyle and eat more greens. But for many of us, that’s much easier said than done.

After all, not everyone has easy access to fresh, organic leafy greens. Not to mention, many of us simply don’t have the time to prepare all the whole-food meals it takes to feel our best.

But there’s good news! An awesome, organic supplement like greens powder can really make a difference to your overall nutrition.

Greens powder can be conveniently mixed into a smoothie — or even just plain water — to give you those precious nutrients you’re missing. We’re talking antioxidants, vitamins, and other phytochemicals to help relieve stress, boost energy, and help you feel good inside and out.

Admittedly, there are a ton of greens powders out there, so to the untrained person, it can be difficult to select the top contenders.

Trial and error is the best method — aka seeing what works for you and your system — but this can quickly make an unwanted dent in your wallet.

That’s why we researched the marketscape and tried out dozens of greens powders to find the best options for our readers. Take a look at who made the cut:

The Top 5 Greens Powders in 2023

What Is Greens Powder?

Greens powder is a dietary supplement that features whole-plant nutrition from green fruits, vegetables, and/or superfoods.

The main idea behind taking a greens powder is to supplement your diet with super-nutritious green foods you may not have the time, patience, or money to prepare yourself.

A greens powder can give you the vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel your best in a convenient powder form that easily mixes with juices, smoothies, and even plain water.

So, what’s inside greens powder? Here are some of the more common active ingredients you’ll find in a high-quality product:

Kale and other leafy greens:

Kale, spinach, and other leafy greens are excellent sources of iron, potassium, and chlorophyll to support the all-natural vitality you can feel. Since many people don’t get enough of these on the daily, they are often the primary active ingredients in super greens powders.

Spirulina:

Spirulina comes from green algae, another superfood that’s high in iron and protein. Spirulina is also very high in antioxidants (aka cancer fighters) and has been studied to have benefits for heart health.

Moringa:

Native to the tropics, the moringa plant is considered a powerful superfood to support overall wellness.

Chlorella:

Chlorella has been shown to help decrease insulin resistance and therefore benefit those suffering from obesity and/or diabetes. For this reason, many super greens powders include chlorella for healthy weight management support.

Green tea:

Green tea is a well-known antioxidant that contains a bit of caffeine to help get you through the day. Unlike coffee or energy drinks, the caffeine in green tea is released slowly in the system, so you’re less prone to jitters and crashes.

Probiotics:

Probiotics are the ‘good bacteria’ your gut needs to help you fight disease. When the gut becomes imbalanced with too many ‘bad bacteria’, it can make you feel sluggish, moody, and even ill. That’s why many greens powders contain probiotics to support a healthy gut and in turn, overall immunity.

Other superfoods:

Greens powders contain a long list of other superfoods to help you feel your best. For example, you may see functional mushrooms to support immunity and brain health. Maca is another example, as are ashwagandha and burdock root.

Potential Benefits of Greens Powder

Like any dietary supplement, greens powder isn’t supposed to be a substitute for a healthy diet. But it can certainly fill in nutritional gaps and consequently, help boost your vitality.

Another thing we love about taking a greens powder is that it’s an easy, small step toward a more healthy lifestyle. Because when it comes to getting healthier, all-or-nothing tactics usually fail. However, small changes that you stick with over time can build on one another, leading to better health and happiness.

Here are the major benefits of adopting a high-quality greens powder into your daily wellness regimen:

Rich source of nutrients

Greens powders are high in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that may be missing from your daily diet. In many cases, just one serving is the equivalent of eating pounds of fruits and vegetables!

Increased energy levels

Spirulina, green tea, and other key ingredients in greens powders can help boost your energy levels naturally. Unlike energy drinks, these plant-based superfoods are non-addictive and won’t make you crash in the afternoon. Additionally, greens powders will often contain high concentrations of nutrients like iron and B12, both of which provide all-natural energy support.

Weight management

If your body isn’t getting enough nutrients and probiotics, it’s more difficult to maintain a healthy weight. This is because you’re less likely to feel satiated and more likely to crave sugar, the enemy for those who are trying to lose weight.

Greens powder can not only offer your body more nutrition, but it can actually help you feel more satiated and energized. Because when you feel great, you’ll be less tempted by empty calories that make you feel the opposite.

Supports digestive health

Probiotics, digestive enzymes, and other key ingredients in greens powder can help keep your digestive system on track. That means saying goodbye to frequent gastrointestinal issues like bloating, fatigue, diarrhea, and irregularity. Plus, since it’s been proven that the immune system essentially lives in the gut, a healthy digestive system can help you better guard against common illnesses.

Convenience

Finally, perhaps the best part of greens powder is how convenient it is. No need to head to your local farmer’s market, buy pounds of green produce, and prepare it all yourself before it goes bad. Simply add a scoop to your water, tea, or smoothie, and you’re done!

The Best Greens Powder in 2023

To select the best greens powders this year, we took into account a few factors, including ingredient quality, nutritional value, and taste.

Our list represents the cleanest, most nutritionally complete superfood powders that you can add to your favorite juice or smoothie for a daily dose of wellness:

1. Best Overall Greens Power: Organifi Original Green Juice

Organifi wins out for the best greens powder on the market because it does it all. This 100% organic nutrition that keeps you feeling full and great will not disappoint your taste buds, either. In fact, tons of reviewers give it to their picky kids who won’t eat vegetables!

Users can’t stop talking about the boundless energy and vitality they feel with just one scoop. Although it’s slightly pricier than your run-of-the-mill greens powders, the tangible effects are worth every penny.

Pros:

USDA organic

Powerful daily detox

Weight loss management

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 scoop

1 scoop Servings per Container: 30

30 Key Ingredients: Moringa, ashwagandha, spirulina

2. Best Greens Powder for Healthy Weight Loss: SkinnyFit Skinny Greens Green Juice Superfood Powder

Not only is Skinny Greens recommended by thousands of happy users for weight loss, but it also offers perhaps the widest variety of superfoods of every greens powder we reviewed.

We love how Skinny Greens incorporates organic fruit extracts for a super-pleasant taste. This is one greens powder you can easily mix with water and still enjoy the invigorating flavor.

The sweetness from fruits and other extracts helps curb sugar cravings, while the dizzying list of complete whole foods will leave you feeling satiated and energetic all day.

Pros:

Awesome taste

Complete nutrition

Fights cravings

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 scoop

1 scoop Servings per Container: 30

30 Key Ingredients: Chlorella, probiotics, turmeric

3. Best for Greens Powder for Energy: AG1 by Athletic Greens

Most greens powders promise an energy boost, but from our research, Athletic Greens takes the cake in this category. You get the usual suspects of superfoods and greens that you’d expect, along with a powerful combo of functional mushrooms and ancient remedies like burdock root.

The result is an energizing blend of body and mind. We recommend Athletic Greens, particularly for active people in need of both an energy boost and post-workout recovery. Thousands of users attest they feel better, faster, and stronger than ever before.

Pros:

Anti-ageing benefits

Perfect for post-workout recovery

Vegan, paleo, keto

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 scoop

1 scoop Servings per Container: 30

30 Key Ingredients: Functional mushrooms, CoQ10, ginger

4. Best Tasting Greens Powder: Earth Echo Island Bliss

The tastiest greens powder that’s organic to boot goes to Earth Echo’s incomparable Island Bliss. This is one of the most versatile greens powders we tried that quite simply, goes great with everything!

Mix it with a glass of almond milk or even just a small glass of water will do. You can even put Island Bliss on salads for a tropical-inspired flavor you’ll love.

Look forward to a healthy gut and energy you can feel almost immediately with this plant-based pantry staple.

Pros:

USDA organic

Powerful probiotic blend

Super versatile

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 scoop

1 scoop Servings per Container: 30

30 Key Ingredients: Spirulina, minerals, maca

5. Best Greens Powder for Immunity: Akasha Naturals Greens Complete Superfood Greens Powder

For a boost in immunity and overall health, the most powerful greens powder comes from Akasha Naturals, the preferred supplement company of Julia Roberts. We love that Akasha Naturals’ products feature a combination of philosophies that include modern medicine and more ancient, plant-based wellness. Their superfood greens powder is one of the most nutritionally complete out there.

This potent blend of vitamins, greens, herbs, and botanical extracts packs a powerful anti-inflammatory punch. Whether you have low energy or gut issues, this daily dose of nutrition can get your engine firing on all cylinders.

Pros:

Recommended for gastrointestinal issues

Adrenal health

Formulated by physicians

Specs:

Serving Size: 1 scoop

1 scoop Servings per Container: 30

30 Key Ingredients: Digestive enzymes, garlic, green tea

What to Consider When Buying Greens Powder

When you’re looking at a greens powder, whether at your local health food store or online, there are a few indicators you should keep in mind to make sure you get the most value and the best experience:

Quality ingredients

First and foremost, you need to figure out what’s inside your greens powder. Ideally, you’ll want to see a lengthy list of whole-food ingredients that are packed with benefits. These include leafy greens and superfoods. It’s also a good idea to check if the greens powder brand uses non-GMO and/or certified organic ingredients.

While you don’t necessarily need everything organic to get a good super greens powder, these certifications can help you ensure that what you’re putting in your body is clean and free from pesticides.

Finally, you’ll want to stay away from artificial ingredients and refined sugars, particularly if you’re taking greens powder to help maintain a healthy weight.

Nutrition Facts

Be sure to check out the nutrition facts to see what kind of dietary value you’re getting. For example, if you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you’ll probably want to see vitamin B12 in the mix.

Opt for a super greens powder that offers the nutrients that are currently missing from your diet. Look for high concentrations of essential vitamins and minerals, plus probiotics to support digestive health and immunity.

Taste

Some people don’t mind the earthy taste of greens. Others need a bit more sweetness to make taking a daily greens powder more enjoyable, so depending on which side of the spectrum you fall, you may want to get a greens powder with more or less fruit extracts and other natural sweeteners like Stevia or monkfruit extract.

That said, it’s hard to know how a greens powder will taste without trying it first. Before you buy, take a look at reputable lists like ours and verified user reviews to see what the flavor experience is like.

Price

Here’s the thing– premium greens powders with clean ingredients and powerful nutrition will not necessarily come cheap for a month’s supply. From our research, we’ve found that 30 servings of the best greens powder (aka 30 days with regular use) will run you between about $50 to $75.

We recommend opting for a subscription with the supplement company to save on this monthly cost. This will give you a percentage off the retail price and free shipping. Another easy way to save is by purchasing in bulk, which can often get you as much as 30% off.

FAQ’s

Who can benefit from greens powder?

Greens powder can benefit anyone who is not getting their daily allotment of fruits and vegetables and people who are nutrient deficient. If you’re feeling sluggish or just not as vibrant as you’d like, a greens powder is an excellent hack to a healthier lifestyle.

How does greens powder work?

Greens powder features whole-food ingredients like vegetables, fruits, and superfoods that have been ground up into powder form. To use, blend your greens powder into your favorite juice or smoothie. It’s recommended to use a blender for the best consistency, but if you’re in a hurry, simply mix in any beverage rapidly with a spoon.

How long does it take to see results?

This depends largely on the results you want. With the nutrient-dense greens powders on our list, you should be able to feel an increase in energy usually within one or two days. But as with any dietary supplement, results like weight loss and increased immunity may take time with greens powder. For example, when it comes to probiotics, you can usually expect to feel results from adding this good bacteria to your gut within one week to one month.

What can I mix greens powder with?

You can mix greens powder into a smoothie, juice, tea, or glass of water. Another option is to add it to raw recipes for healthy treats like protein balls, granola bars, and raw cookies.

Can I take greens powder daily?

Absolutely! To get the best results, we recommend taking greens powder every day, especially if you’re severely lacking in nutrients.

Conclusion

The modern lifestyle is a busy one, which is why we love wellness hacks like a superfood-packed greens powder.

Greens powder is one of those little things you can do that can make a big difference in how you feel. No need to get overwhelmed by a drastic new diet or workout routine–

Simply incorporating a greens powder into your lifestyle is an effective hack that can lead to better choices, and ultimately, better wellness. Be well — and drink your greens!