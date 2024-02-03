What's Hot

10 Best Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners in India (2024)

Ever wondered how to tackle both wet spills and dry dust efficiently? Explore the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India for an ultimate cleaning experience!

February 3, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo stands out as best wet abd dry vacuum cleaner with its powerful 1400 Watts motor, 20 Kpa suction power, and 15 liters capacity, making it an efficient and multipurpose choice for various cleaning needs.

  • Best Portable Vacuum Cleaner: For on-the-go cleaning, the Black + Decker Wdbd15 excels with its 1400 Watts motor, 16 KPA suction power, and a portable 15-liter capacity, making it an ideal choice for various surfaces and spaces.

  • Best for Pet Hair: Tackling pet hair effortlessly, the Tineco Floor One S3 boasts a 1400 Watts motor, 4000mAh battery, and a 900ml capacity, making it an excellent choice for pet owners dealing with various floor surfaces.

  • Best Budget: The AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers a budget-friendly yet efficient cleaning solution with its 1600 Watts motor, 21.5 KPa suction power, and a spacious 21-litre tank capacity.

Have you ever found yourself grappling with the aftermath of a spilled drink, a muddy paw print, or an accidental kitchen mishap? The solution to these common household woes lies with a versatile cleaning device—wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

In the bustling market of household appliances in India, selecting the right wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be a daunting task. From compact models suited for urban apartments to robust machines designed for heavy-duty cleaning, the options are diverse and cater to various needs. These cleaners have transcended the conventional vacuum's limitations, presenting a dynamic approach to maintaining a pristine living space.

As households evolve, so do the demands for smarter and more efficient cleaning solutions and in this comprehensive guide we have curated the list of best wet and dry vacuum cleaners now available in India. 

How is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner different from a regular one?

While regular vacuum cleaners excel at dry dirt and debris, wet and dry vacuum cleaners boast versatility. They efficiently tackle liquid spills, wet messes, and dry dirt, offering a comprehensive cleaning solution. The latter's design includes features that prevent damage when handling liquids, making them indispensable for diverse household cleaning challenges.

Things to consider before buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner 

  • Capacity: Consider the tank capacity based on your cleaning needs. Larger capacities are suitable for more extensive tasks, while smaller ones are convenient for regular use in smaller spaces.

  • Power and Suction: Assess the vacuum's power and suction capabilities. Higher wattage and suction power ensure efficient cleaning, particularly important when dealing with both wet and dry messes.

  • Filtration System: Check for an effective filtration system to trap fine particles. HEPA filters are ideal for capturing allergens, ensuring a healthier environment for your household.

  • Versatility: Look for versatile attachments and accessories. A variety of nozzles and brushes enhance the vacuum's adaptability to different surfaces, making it more versatile for various cleaning tasks.

  • Build Quality: Assess the durability of the build. Sturdy construction ensures longevity, especially when dealing with wet substances. Stainless steel or high-quality plastic bodies are preferable for resilience.

  • Portability: Consider the weight and design for ease of manoeuvrability. Lightweight models with ergonomic handles facilitate comfortable transportation and usage, especially in multi-story homes or tight spaces.

  • Noise Level: Take note of the noise level produced. Opt for models with lower decibel levels if you prioritise a quieter cleaning experience, especially in shared living spaces or during early morning or late-night cleaning sessions.

  • Maintenance: Evaluate the ease of maintenance. Models with easily removable and washable parts simplify upkeep, contributing to the overall convenience and longevity of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

How we chose them for you

  • User Reviews and Ratings: User experiences matter. We scrutinised user reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction levels. This firsthand feedback played a crucial role in determining the reliability and effectiveness of each vacuum cleaner.

  • Product Features and Specifications: We delved into the intricacies of each product's features and specifications. This involved a detailed examination of tank capacity, power, filtration systems, versatility, build quality, portability, noise levels, brand reputation, budget-friendliness, and ease of maintenance.

  • Brand Reputation: Brand reputation is a cornerstone of product reliability. We considered the reputation of each brand, factoring in customer service, warranty offerings, and overall reliability to ensure that you invest in a trusted and reputable product.

  • Value for Money: Balancing features with affordability is crucial. We took into account the overall value each wet and dry vacuum cleaner brings to the table, ensuring that your investment is justified by the performance and features offered.

Here's a list of best wet and dry vacuum cleaners now available in India along with their price

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo, a powerhouse with a 1400W motor and 20 litres capacity. This vacuum cleaner seamlessly tackles both wet and dry spills, eliminating the need for separate equipment. Its powerful suction (16 KPA) and blower function ensure intensive cleaning, reaching every nook and cranny. The double filtration technology enhances efficiency, making it a reliable choice for various surfaces—tiles, wooden floors, carpets, and more. The 5-metre cord provides flexibility, while the auto shut-off technology prevents overheating. With a post-purchase virtual demo and a 1-year warranty, this cleaner guarantees a hassle-free and thorough cleaning experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,499 (MRP 9,999 35% Off)

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes

  • Power: 1400W Motor

  • Capacity: 20L Tank

  • Filtration: Double Filters

  • Functionality: Wet & Dry

  • Accessories: 6 Included

  • Mobility: Top-quality wheels

  • Safety: Auto Shut-off Technology

ProsCons
Powerful suction and blowerNoise level is high
Large storage capacityDurability issues
Top-quality wheels provide smooth mobility
Easy to handle and use
Auto shut-off technology ensures safety
Decent performance

User’s Review: The product is working perfectly. I am writing this review after using it for three consecutive months. The suction power is very good. You don’t have to put extra effort when you are using the product. I’m able to clean my dirt very well. Completely satisfied with the product. Sometimes I feel after 20 minutes of running It’s become a little hot. However that is negligible if you turn off after using 20 minutes then rest it for 20 minutes and then again reuse the same completely fine.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 1400W motor, versatile cleaning, and recognized excellence with 4.1 stars on Amazon, designated as an Amazon Choice product.

Shop Now!

2. Tineco Floor One S3 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Floor One S3, the epitome of smart cleaning. This cordless marvel seamlessly transitions between wet and dry functions, delivering a powerful yet quiet operation. Equipped with Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor technology, it autonomously detects messes and adjusts suction for optimal performance. The hands-free self-cleaning feature ensures hygiene without dirtying your hands. The advanced LED display provides a glance at battery levels and cleaning reminders. With a 40-minute runtime and a compact, lightweight design, cleaning becomes a breeze. Experience the convenience of the Tineco app for real-time monitoring and enjoy a hands-free, efficient cleaning journey with this tech-savvy cordless vacuum cleaner.

Specifications:

  • Price: 21,900 (MRP 59,900 63% Off)

  • Brand: Tineco 

  • Type: Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Wet & Dry

  • Battery: 4000mAh, 40 mins runtime

  • Filter: True HEPA

  • Weight: 6 kg

  • Capacity: 900 ml

  • Power: 1400 Watts

ProsCons
Reliable and efficient cleaning toolNone
Superior performance
User-friendly design
Versatile attachments
Boasts powerful suction capabilities
Commendable battery life
Lightweight design makes it easy to carry

User’s Review: This device is incredible! We finally made the decision to buy it after much deliberation, and I have no regrets at all. Although it is expensive, I believe it is worth it. Every weekend, I would mop the floor up to three times to make it look "shiny" and clean, which was killing my back. My floor never seems to look the way I intended it to. I tried it for the first time, and it really changed my life! 

Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon backed by over 11,800 reviews, this vacuum cleaner guarantees a reliable and highly rated cleaning experience. 

Shop Now!

3. AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Ace Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner—an all-in-one cleaning tool designed for both solid particles and liquid spills. Boasting a robust 1600W motor and a formidable 21.5 kPa suction power, it effortlessly maintains a clean and healthy home. The blower function makes dust removal a breeze, while the jumbo-sized 21-litre capacity ensures uninterrupted cleaning over large areas. With 360-degree swivel wheels, this vacuum cleaner offers seamless mobility, guaranteeing a hassle-free cleaning experience in any direction. The user-friendly hose and reusable 3-litre dust bag add convenience, making it an ideal choice for efficient and user-friendly home cleaning.

Specifications 

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 9,999 40% Off)

  • Brand: AGARO

  • Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Dual Cleaning Operations

  • Battery: Not Applicable (Corded Electric)

  • Filter: HEPA Filter

  • Weight: 7220 Grams

  • Capacity: 21 Litres

  • Power: 1600 Watts

ProsCons
Powerful motor provides efficiencyMakes considerable loud noise
Suction power is impressive
Effortlessly picks up dirt, dust, and even pet hair
Long wire lengths makes it easy to manoeuvre
Jumbo-sized 21 litres dirt collection capacity
Reusable 3L dust bag ensures convenience

User’s Review: The suction power is impressive, making it efficient for both regular household cleaning and car maintenance. However, the blower function could be more powerful. During vacuum mode the noise level from the suction force generates more noise than the motor itself. The noise was quite normal while using the blower. Despite this, considering its price point, the Agaro Ace offers great value for money. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile wet and dry cleaning, and the vote of confidence from 3,000 satisfied Amazon customers last month.

Shop Now!

4. INALSA Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home

The INALSA Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a prime solution for spotless cleaning. With a powerful 1400W motor and 20 Kpa suction, it effortlessly tackles dust, hair, and daily waste, offering both wet and dry cleaning capabilities. The upgraded blower function aids in drying and cleaning hard-to-reach areas, while the 15-litre container ensures ample waste storage. This versatile cleaner comes with multiple nozzles for various surfaces and functionalities. With a durable stainless steel tank, ergonomic handle, and 360° rotating wheels, it's flexible, convenient, and compact. Experience the convenience of powerful cleaning with the reliability of INALSA, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications 

  • Price: 4,195 (MRP 11,995 65% Off)

  • Brand: INALSA

  • Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: 3-in-1 (Wet/Dry/Blowing)

  • Battery: Corded Electric

  • Filter: HEPA Filter

  • Weight: 4200 Grams

  • Capacity: 15 Liters

  • Power: 1400 Watts

ProsCons
Suction power is excellentBuilt quality could be improved
Ergonomic handle and 360° rotating wheelsFragile pipes
Impact-resistant polymer tank
Versatile 3-in-1 function
Compact and lightweight design
Suitable for all floors and surfaces

User’s Review: Worth buying for powerful suction, versatile functions, and durable design. Highly rated on Amazon with 4.1 stars, ensuring customer satisfaction.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its versatile wet and dry cleaning, and the vote of confidence from 3,000 satisfied Amazon customers last month.

Shop Now!

5. American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is an absolute powerhouse designed to effortlessly handle both dry dust and wet patches. Boasting a robust 1600W motor and a substantial 21-litre capacity, this vacuum makes cleaning tasks a breeze. The powerful blower function is perfect for drying and cleaning hard-to-reach areas, both indoors and outdoors. With a top-tier suction power of 28 KPA and HEPA filtration, it effectively eliminates particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it ideal for allergy sufferers. The extra-large dust bag simplifies waste disposal, making it the ultimate cleaning solution for homes, offices, and beyond. Experience versatility and reliability with American MICRONIC.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8, 880 (MRP 11,850 25% Off)

  • Brand: American Micronic

  • Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Wet/Dry Cleaning, Blower

  • Battery: Corded Electric

  • Filter: HEPA Filter

  • Weight: 9 Kilograms

  • Capacity: 21 Litres

  • Power: 1600 Watts

ProsCons
Reliable and versatile cleaning toolNoise is however too loud
Impressive suction power
Performance is top notch
Powerful blower function included
High-quality stainless steel tank
Large waste container capacity
Durable and efficient

User’s Review: The suction power of this device is impressive, allowing me to efficiently clean various surfaces with ease. Additionally, the durability of the product ensures that it can withstand regular use without any issues. One aspect that I particularly appreciate is its lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry around the house. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful 28 KPA suction, versatile wet/dry cleaning, and HEPA filtration, endorsed by a stellar 4.3-star rating from over 4000 Amazon reviews.

Shop Now!

6. Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum

Revolutionise your cleaning routine with the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO—a cutting-edge robotic vacuum cleaner that seamlessly transitions between wet and dry cleaning. Powered by a robust 3200mAh battery and boasting 2700 Pa suction power, this smart cleaner delivers thorough automated cleaning for hard floors. With gyroscope navigation, it efficiently charts its course, reaching every nook and cranny. The dual cleaning function vacuums dry dust and mops wet spills with precision. Control it effortlessly through the smart app, allowing remote operation from anywhere. Experience hassle-free cleaning with auto-docking, edge cleaning, and adaptive cleaning modes. 

Specifications 

  • Price: 15,999 (MRP 29,990 47% Off)

  • Brand: Eureka Forbes

  • Type: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Wet & Dry Cleaning

  • Battery: 3200mAh Lithium Ion

  • Filter: Dual-functioning HEPA filter

  • Weight: 3.2 kilograms

  • Capacity: 2700 Pa suction power

ProsCons
User-friendly controlsDoes not auto dock
Simple operationCharging issues
High suction power
Convenient and easy to use
Basic mapping capability
Convenient smart app control feature
Efficient wet and dry cleaning

User’s Review: Robo mop is very useful and handy. I do use it everyday to clean my room. It makes my room shine and clean like never before. The floor shines after cleaning like newly made. It has made me feel nice. I do not have to broom or clean the room with my hands any more. It has high suction power which absorbs the dust and dirt nicely. I find my room clean and sparkling.

Why it's worth buying: It offers seamless wet and dry cleaning with smart features, making home maintenance efficient and hassle-free.

Shop Now!

7. Bosch UniversalVac 15 1000 W Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The Bosch UniversalVac 15 is a go-to companion for versatile cleaning. Tackling both wet and dry materials effortlessly, this 1000W powerhouse boasts a 15-litre capacity for uninterrupted cleaning. The floor nozzle adapts to universal cleaning needs, while all accessories conveniently attach for easy storage. With a built-in wet and dry cartridge filter, there's no need for constant filter changes. Experience impressive versatility as it effortlessly clears leaves and dirt from hard-to-reach areas. This vacuum cleaner is a powerhouse with the right balance of practicality and power, making it an ideal choice for domestic use. Elevate your cleaning routine with Bosch reliability!

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,999 (MRP 14,500 38% Off)

  • Brand: Bosch

  • Type: Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Blower

  • Function: Dual-purpose cleaning and blowing

  • Battery: Corded Electric

  • Filter: Cartridge filter system

  • Weight: 9400 grams

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Power: 1000 Watts

ProsCons
Very strong suction powerRelatively heavyweight
Built-in cartridge filter provides convenienceContainer/Drum is little small
Ideal for hard-to-reach areas
Can also be used as a blower
Powerful motor and suction power
Reasonable length cord

User’s Review: Worth buying for versatile wet and dry cleaning, backed by a high satisfaction rate with 63% 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for versatile wet and dry cleaning, backed by a high satisfaction rate with 63% 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Shop Now!

8. KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 |17 litres Capacity

Experience efficient and powerful cleaning with the KARCHER WD 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. With German engineered technology, this compact powerhouse boasts a 17-litre capacity, blower function, and a robust single-piece cartridge filter for wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement. Its practical design includes a 4-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose, and a fleece filter bag for extended suction power. The intuitive "Pull & Push" locking system simplifies container handling, and the removable handle enhances accessory connection. Ideal for various applications, from outdoor areas and patios to interior car cleaning and workshops. Enhance your cleaning game effortlessly with KARCHER's reliability and innovation.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,799 (MRP 13,120 48% Off)

  • Brand: KARCHER

  • Type: Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Wet & Dry, Blower

  • Battery: Corded Electric (Not applicable)

  • Filter: Cartridge

  • Weight: 6.6 Kilograms

  • Capacity: 17 Litres

  • Power: 1000 Watts

ProsCons
Compact design, energy-efficientLimited hose length
German engineered technologyHeavier compared to some models
Practical cord and accessories storage
IntuitivePull & Pushlocking system
Blower function ensures versatile cleaning
Suction power is great
Impressive performance

User’s Review: This is if it is a real vacuum cleaner and not the robots that are walking on the floor. I say this from my own experience because I have one of the most modern and nothing to do with it. This has amazing suction. It works for home, for the car, it works for even liquids. A purchase of 10

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its German-engineered efficiency, this vacuum cleaner boasts a stellar 4.6-star Amazon rating, with an impressive 74% of users awarding it a perfect 5-star score.

Shop Now!

9. Black + Decker Wdbd15 High Suction Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The Black + Decker Wdbd15 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner comes with a robust 1400W motor delivering a strong 16 KPA suction power. This versatile cleaner effortlessly handles dust, water, and daily waste, doubling as a blower for outdoor use or car cleaning. Boasting a washable HEPA filter, it captures even the smallest allergen-causing particles, ensuring cleaner air release. With a retractable 5-metre cord and a 2-metre swivel hose, it provides extensive reach for convenient cleaning. The 15-litre tank capacity allows prolonged usage without frequent emptying. Equipped with multiple accessories, this cleaner is your go-to solution for efficient and hassle-free cleaning. Upgrade your cleaning experience with Black + Decker's reliable and high-performance vacuum cleaner.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,299 (MRP 10,393 49% Off)

  • Brand: Black + Decker

  • Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Suction and Blower

  • Battery: Not Applicable

  • Filter: Washable HEPA Filter

  • Weight: 6000 Grams

  • Capacity: 15 Litres

  • Power: 1400 Watts

ProsCons
Good build qualityLength of hose pipe is less
Easy to assemble and use
Lightweight and compact
Suction and blower functions
Washable HEPA filter
Decent suction power
Moderate performance

User’s Review: I have been thinking of buying a vacuum cleaner for a long time now and got a great deal on this one during the Amazon sale so had to buy it. I must say that the suction power is quite strong and it cleans all dust particles very easily and the best part is it also cleans wet surfaces. So far I have been very satisfied with this product and I can recommend that one should buy it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful motor, and acclaimed performance with a 4-star Amazon rating and "Amazon's Choice" label.

Shop Now!

10 Prestige Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner Typhoon -05

The Prestige Typhoon-05 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner—a dynamic cleaning solution designed for versatility and power. With a robust 1200W motor, it excels in both wet and dry cleaning, effortlessly tackling dust and spills. The advanced HEPA filter ensures fine dust is effectively trapped, promoting cleaner air. Equipped with a powerful suction and blower function, it efficiently handles various cleaning needs. The 360-degree wheels provide easy mobility, while features like auto-cut float and accessory storage enhance convenience. Internationally certified and backed by a 1-year warranty, the Prestige Typhoon-05 promises a superior cleaning experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,940 (MRP 7,995 38% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige

  • Type: Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

  • Function: Suction, Blower, Wet/Dry Cleaning

  • Battery: Corded Electric (Not Cordless)

  • Filter: Advanced HEPA Filter

  • Weight: 6 kilograms

  • Capacity: 10 litres

  • Power: 1200 Watts

ProsCons
Powerful suction and blower functionsDecent suction power
Compact and portable designCleaning filter is cumbersome
Auto-cut float ensures added safetyBuilt quality can be improved
360-degree wheels provides easy mobility
Certified and reliable
Performance is impressive

User’s Review: The vacuum cleaner has been a game-changer for me. Its strong suction, user-friendly design, and versatile attachments have made cleaning much easier. I'm impressed with its performance on various surfaces. A reliable and practical choice for maintaining a tidy home.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its blower, and HEPA filter, backed by the trust of over 4000 positive Amazon ratings, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. 

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the significance of HEPA filters in these vacuum cleaners?

  • HEPA filters trap fine particles, ensuring cleaner air release and making these vacuum cleaners ideal for households with allergy concerns or the need for improved air quality.

Are wet and dry vacuum cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and upholstery?

  • Yes, these cleaners come with multiple accessories, such as brushes and nozzles, making them effective for cleaning carpets, rugs, and upholstery with ease.

Can wet and dry vacuum cleaners be used outdoors?

  • Yes, many models are designed for outdoor use, making them suitable for cleaning patios, garages, workshops, and even for blowing leaves in gardens.

How do these cleaners handle fine dust particles during dry cleaning?

  • The advanced filtration systems, including HEPA filters, effectively capture fine dust, providing thorough cleaning and maintaining a healthier indoor environment.

Do they require frequent filter replacements?

  • Many models feature washable and reusable filters, reducing the need for frequent replacements, ensuring cost-effectiveness and convenience.

Can these vacuum cleaners be used for professional cleaning purposes?

  • Yes, the versatility, high suction power, and various attachments make wet and dry vacuum cleaners suitable for both household and professional cleaning needs.

The Bottom Line 

Incorporating advanced technology and efficient design, wet and dry vacuum cleaners offer a versatile cleaning solution for every household. With powerful suction, HEPA filtration, and user-friendly features, these cleaners ensure effective and convenient cleaning experiences. Our curated list of top-rated models, boasting impressive ratings on Amazon, guarantees reliability and performance. Choose from our selection to effortlessly manage wet spills and dry dirt, providing a practical and reliable solution for your cleaning needs. Upgrade your cleaning routine today!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

