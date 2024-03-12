10 Best Keyboards for Typing in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Individuals working in corporate settings or those with extensive computing needs often spend a significant portion of their day typing away at keyboards. Whether it's drafting emails, reports, coding, or simply browsing the web, the average person can spend hours engaging with their keyboard. However, many overlook the importance of having the best keyboard for the task at hand.
Using the wrong keyboard can lead to various issues such as fatigue, discomfort, and even long-term health concerns. While laptops and standard keyboards may suffice for basic tasks, prolonged usage can result in strain on the wrists, fingers, and hands. This can hamper productivity and cause unnecessary discomfort, ultimately impacting overall well-being.
To address these concerns, it's essential to invest in keyboards specifically designed to optimise typing efficiency and comfort. From ergonomic designs that support natural hand positions to mechanical keyboards that offer tactile feedback and customizable options, there's a diverse range of solutions available to cater to individual preferences and requirements.
In this article, we'll walk you through the best keyboards for typing in India, highlighting various features to help you make an informed decision.
Types of keyboards available in India
USB Keyboard: Commonly used, plug-and-play keyboards compatible with most devices via USB connection.
Mechanical Keyboard: Offers tactile feedback and durability, popular among typists and gamers for precise key presses.
Membrane Keyboard: Quieter and more affordable than mechanical keyboards, uses pressure pads beneath the keys for input.
Wireless Keyboard: Provides freedom of movement without cables, connected via Bluetooth or RF technology.
Gaming Keyboard: Designed with features like customizable keys, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting for enhanced gaming experience.
Essential parameters to consider before purchasing a keyboard for typing
Keyboard Type: Decide whether you prefer a standard membrane keyboard, a mechanical keyboard for tactile feedback, or a chiclet-style keyboard commonly found in laptops.
Ergonomics: Look for keyboards with ergonomic designs that promote natural hand positions and minimise strain on the wrists and fingers, reducing the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs).
Key Switches: Mechanical keyboards offer various key switches, each providing different tactile feedback and actuation points. Consider your typing style and preferences when choosing between options like Cherry MX, Razer switches, or other proprietary switches.
Key Layout: Ensure that the keyboard layout matches your typing habits and preferences, whether it's a standard QWERTY layout or an alternative layout like Dvorak or Colemak.
Connectivity: Determine whether you need a wired or wireless keyboard based on your setup and mobility requirements. Wireless keyboards offer flexibility but may require batteries or recharging.
Compatibility: Check if the keyboard is compatible with your operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux, etc.) and devices (desktop PC, laptop, tablet, etc.).
Additional Features: Consider additional features such as backlighting for typing in low-light conditions, programmable macro keys for productivity shortcuts, and multimedia controls for convenient access to audio and video playback functions.
Build Quality: Look for keyboards with durable construction materials and build quality to ensure longevity and reliability, especially if you plan on heavy daily usage.
Noise Level: Depending on your environment and personal preference, consider the noise level of the keyboard. Mechanical keyboards tend to produce audible clicks, while membrane and chiclet keyboards offer quieter operation.
How we picked them for you
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research on the latest trends and user reviews in the keyboard market to identify the most popular and highly rated options.
Feature Analysis: We compared the features and functionalities of different types of keyboards, such as membrane vs. mechanical, wired vs. wireless, and gaming vs. ergonomic, to determine which ones offer the best balance of performance and value.
User Feedback: We analysed feedback and testimonials from users like you to understand their experiences with different types of keyboards, including their likes, dislikes, and pain points.
Quality Assurance: We prioritised keyboards from reputable brands known for their quality craftsmanship, durability, and customer support to ensure that you receive a reliable and long-lasting product.
Budget Consideration: We took into account various budget ranges to provide options that cater to different financial constraints without compromising on quality or performance.
Below is a list of best keyboards in India along with their price
The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is a versatile solution for typing on multiple devices. With Bluetooth connectivity, it can be used with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and iPadOS devices. The Easy-Switch dial allows for seamless switching between up to 3 connected devices, while the familiar keyboard layout and shortcut keys enhance productivity. The integrated cradle holds your phone or tablet at a comfortable angle, and the keyboard is spill-resistant for added durability. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 months, this keyboard is a reliable and efficient choice for everyday use.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,29539% Off)
Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
Keys: 99, Full-size layout
Switches: Scissor switches
Battery: Rechargeable
Design: Slim, Compact
Special Feature: Integrated cradle
Pros
Cons
Slim and portable design
Keypress are not soft
Long-lasting battery life
Bit heavy if you want to carry in a backpack
Durable and spill-resistant
Integrated device cradle
Familiar keyboard layout
Multi-device connectivity
User’s Review: I wanted a bluetooth keyboard that I could use with my phone, tablet and PC. This was the right choice for me. It's not only the cheapest in the market but offers great build quality and ease of access. This is definitely the best keyboard.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its multi-device connectivity, familiar layout, and durable design. Its popularity is evidenced by 1,000 purchases on Amazon last month.
The iClever Bluetooth Keyboard BK10 offers superior comfort and convenience for typing across multiple devices. Its ergonomic design and stable Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure a clutter-free workspace, while the rechargeable battery provides up to 90 hours of continuous typing. With sensitively responsive scissor switches and a full-size layout including a numeric keypad, it enhances productivity and typing efficiency. The ultra-slim design makes it portable, perfect for on-the-go use with laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
Specifications:
Price: 2,599 (
MRP 3,99935% Off)
Brand: iClever
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1
Compatibility: Multi-OS
Battery Life: Up to 90 hours
Design: Ergonomic, Ultra-slim
Dimensions: 14x4.9x0.15 inches
Switches: Scissor type
Layout: Full-size, Numeric keypad
Pros
Cons
Comfortable typing experience
No indication for Num Lock
Stable Bluetooth connection
Responsive could be better
Long-lasting battery life
Multi-device compatibility
Quiet and precise keystrokes
Sleek and slim design
User’s Review: This is one of the best solutions for multitasking with multiple computers on your desk. I am connecting this keyboard to two of my windows laptops and one linux mini computer. All these machines are paired to this, aptly named iClever bluetooth keyboard. I bought it as an experiment but it is serving my convenience more than what I thought it could do.
Why it's worth buying: With 61% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for multi-device compatibility and sleek design.
The HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is a go-to solution for on-the-go productivity. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, while still offering comfortable typing on standard-size keycaps. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, you can easily pair and switch between up to 3 devices, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Plus, enjoy the convenience of smart shortcuts and customizable keys for enhanced efficiency. With up to 2 years of battery life, this keyboard ensures long-lasting performance wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price: 2,099 (
MRP 2,49916% Off)
Brand: HP
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
Compatibility: Multi-device (Mac, Windows, Chrome)
Battery Life: Up to 24 months
Design: Compact, ergonomic
Key Type: Standard size
Extras: Smart shortcuts
Pros
Cons
Efficient multi-device connectivity
Fixed keyboard height
Typing is comfortable
Lack of separate number pad
Portable and travel-friendly
Looks premium and sturdy
Effortlessly connects to three devices
Good battery life
User’s Review: This keyboard is just awesome. The built quality is just fabulous, as expected from hp and the keys are really smooth, silent with good travel. Ideal for office use because the keys make no noise while typing.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its compact design and long battery life. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for versatile typing needs.
The Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard brings vibrant RGB lighting and responsive performance to your gaming setup. With customizable backlighting featuring over 16.8 million colours, each key shines brilliantly, aiding visibility in low-light conditions. Designed for durability, it withstands spills and debris, while dedicated media controls allow seamless control over music and videos. Experience enhanced gaming performance with ultra-quick, responsive keys, perfect for intense gaming sessions.
Specifications:
Price: 3,995 (
MRP 4,99520% Off)
Brand: Logitech
Type: Gaming Keyboard
Lighting: RGB Backlit
Connectivity: USB
Compatibility: Gaming Console
Layout: Full-sized
Feedback: Tactile, Responsive
Controls: Dedicated Media
Software: Logitech G HUB
Pros
Cons
Strong braided cable
P and R keys don't respond properly.
Keyboard is solid and strong
keycaps are well-built
Build quality is sturdy
Comfortable during long sessions
Responsive performance
Spill-resistant design
User’s Review: I'm writing this review after using this keyboard for over 10 hours every single day since THE LAST SIX YEARS. Daily gaming, coding 5k+ line scripts, typing and texting for hours and hours on end, for every use case, it's been PERFECT. I can type accurately at 95 WPM speed with this keyboard. No problems so far. Best keyboard I've ever had. If I ever need to get a new keyboard, I'll get this exact same one again. I already have 2 of these as well, and this is the only keyboard I recommend to everyone, for every use case.
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 600+ ratings reflects its popularity and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for gamers seeking performance and reliability.
The Dell KB522 Business Wired Keyboard is designed for everyday business use, offering efficiency and convenience. With 104 keys and mid-profile keycaps, typing is comfortable and efficient. Seven multimedia keys and seven hot keys provide quick access to essential applications and media controls. The keyboard also features two USB 2.0 ports for expanded connectivity and includes a palm rest for added comfort during extended use. Durable, spill-resistant, and quiet, this keyboard is ideal for office environments.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 3,99963% Off)
Brand: Dell
Type: Wired Keyboard
Connectivity: USB
Keys: 104, Mid-profile
Hot Keys: 7 Multimedia, 7 Shortcut
Ports: 2 USB 2.0
Features: Palm Rest
Technology: Plunger
Pros
Cons
Efficient typing experience
Performance could be improved
Multimedia and shortcut keys
Comfortable palm rest included
Durable and spill-resistant design
Operates quietly
keys are smooth to handle
User’s Review: Replaced my standard keyboard which had two keys fail after many years. The "feel" of the keys on this one is great. Good tactile/touch contact. The KB is quiet but not "silent"... which is fine. I like the knob to control speaker volume rather than having to push a key down for up/down volume. USB port for easy access rather than using your tower plug. Fair price for a solid and handsome keyboard. Also comes with wrist extension for front of KB
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient typing experience and convenience, evidenced by its high 64% 5-star rating on Amazon.
The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is a stylish and portable solution for your typing needs. With its slim design and multiple colours, it lets you express your style while on the go. You can easily connect up to 3 devices across different operating systems and switch between them with the press of a button. The keyboard features customizable shortcut keys for quick access to essential functions, and its low-profile keys provide a comfortable typing experience. With a 3-year battery life and environmentally friendly design, this keyboard is both practical and eco-conscious.
Specifications:
Price: 2,995 (
MRP 4,19529% Off)
Brand: Logitech
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Compatibility: Multi-device
Battery Life: 3 years
Design: Slim, portable
Customization: Fn shortcut keys
Material: Recycled plastic
Size: Compact
Keys: Low-profile
Colours: Multiple options
Eco-friendly: Recycled plastic
Pros
Cons
Convenient multi-device connectivity
Keys are smaller in size
Long-lasting battery life
Quiet and comfortable typing experience
Customizable shortcut keys
Portable and aesthetic design
Good performance and quality
The Amazon Basics Wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard provides enhanced efficiency with its versatile connectivity and durable design. Connect effortlessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, thanks to its reliable connection and wide compatibility. The integrated cradle holds your phone at the perfect angle for typing convenience, while the spill-resistant construction ensures durability against minor accidents. Switching between connected devices is made easy with the intuitive Easy-Switch dial, providing seamless multitasking.
Specifications:
Price: 1,299 (
MRP 3,69965% Off)
Brand: Amazon Basics
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Compatibility: Multi-device
Design: Compact, wireless
Features: Spill-resistant, integrated cradle
Switching: Easy-Switch dial
Pros
Cons
Convenient integrated cradle for smartphones
Might not suit heavy typing tasks
Compact and spill-resistant design
Performance could be improved
Easy device switching with dial
Wide compatibility with various devices
Adequate keyboard size
Good responsiveness
Build quality is solid
User’s Review: I have been using this keyboard for over a year and I must say it is a very efficient to use and utility wise the best keyboard for general works. In terms of gaming it's latency is low but i would not say it is very good for gaming, it can be used for just daily life work on pc easing the problem of cable management. And another best thing is that it's very easy to carry.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its convenient features, backed by over 13,000 and positive ratings on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction.
The TVS Electronics USB Gold Keyboard delivers durability and precision with its long-life mechanical switches and laser-etched keycaps. Designed for business use, it features bilingual functionality and includes Rupee symbols for Indian users. With a rugged build capable of withstanding extreme conditions and dust resistance, this keyboard ensures reliable performance. The mechanical key switches offer stable keypresses, while the bright and bold key characters enhance visibility and ease of typing. With plug-and-play USB connectivity and support for all operating systems, including Windows, Android, Linux, and Ubuntu, it offers seamless compatibility and hassle-free usage.
Specifications:
Price: 2,495 (
MRP 3,99037% Off)
Brand: TVS
Type: Mechanical Keyboard
Connectivity: USB-A
Compatibility: Laptop, Desktop PC
Switches: Long Life
Keycaps: Laser Etched
Languages: Bilingual
MTBF: 200,000 Hrs
Pros
Cons
Durable construction
Mechanical switches may be noisy
Precise and comfortable typing experience
Key quality is poor
Easy maintenance and cleaning
Bright and bold key characters
Resistant to dust
User’s Review: I have been using this keyboard for over a year and I must say it is a very efficient to use and utility wise the best keyboard for general works. In terms of gaming it's latency is low but i would not say it is very good for gaming, it can be used for just daily life work on pc easing the problem of cable management. And another best thing is that it's very easy to carry.
Why it's worth buying: With a majority of 68% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon and an overall score of 4.3 stars, this mechanical keyboard promises reliable performance and durability.
The ZEBRONICS Bluetooth 5.0 Keyboard, Type C K5001MW, offers seamless multi-connectivity with up to 3 wireless connections simultaneously, ideal for laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones. Compatible with Mac OS, Windows OS, and Android OS devices, it features a built-in rechargeable battery for everyday usage. The keyboard's scissor switches ensure a smooth and comfortable typing experience, while UV-printed keycaps provide durable character prints. With 13 integrated multimedia keys and power-saving mode, it delivers convenience and efficiency for various tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 1,799 (
MRP 3,49949% Off)
Brand: ZEBRONICS
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Compatibility: Mac, Windows, Android
Switches: Scissor switches
Keys: 99 keys
Layout: Full size
Charging: Type C
Multimedia keys: 13
Pros
Cons
Slim and ergonomic design
Could be improved with cramped arrow keys
Durable UV-printed keycaps
Build quality is poor
Convenient multimedia keys
Energy-efficient design
Comfortable and smooth typing experience
Reliable multi-device connectivity
Long-lasting rechargeable battery
User’s Review: A great product at this price point, the Bluetooth switching b/w the device is also fast and you don't feel lag. The keyboard is not metallic but the weight & design of the keyboard lets you feel metallic and premium.
Why it's worth buying: Its durable design and rechargeable battery enhance its value, ensuring long-lasting performance and convenience.
The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-25 Pandora TKL Mechanical Keyboard delivers exceptional gaming performance with its compact design and 87 keys. Equipped with Blue Outemu Mechanical Silent Key Switches, each key offers durability with over 50 million operations. The injection moulded double-shot colour keycaps ensure long-lasting quality, while simultaneous operation for all keys eliminates any ghosting effects. With adjustable backlight brightness and speed, along with 20 backlight effects and 8 game modes, this keyboard enhances your gaming experience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,699 (MRP
2,14921% Off)
Brand: Cosmic
Switches: Blue Outemu
Keys: 87
Keycaps: Double-shot
Connectivity: USB-A
Backlight: RGB
Modes: 8 Game Modes
Pros
Cons
Smooth typing experience
Keys quality could be improved
Durable keys
Compact design ideal for gaming
Adjustable backlight settings
No ghosting effects
Versatile compatibility
User’s Review: This keyboard has been with me for almost a year, and let me say, it has truly been a remarkable companion. Without a doubt, it stands out as one of the best keyboards I have ever used in this price range. From the moment I first laid my hands on it, I could feel its exceptional quality and attention to detail.
Why it's worth buying: Its versatility and positive user reviews, averaging 4.1 stars on Amazon, highlight its worthiness for purchase.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are wireless keyboards good for gaming?
Wireless keyboards can be suitable for gaming, offering convenience and flexibility, but they may have slightly higher latency compared to wired keyboards, which could impact gaming performance for competitive gamers.
How do I clean my keyboard?
To clean your keyboard, you can use compressed air to blow away dust and debris, and a mild solution of water and rubbing alcohol on a cloth to gently wipe the keys and surfaces.
Can I use a keyboard with my tablet?
Yes, many keyboards are compatible with tablets, as long as they support Bluetooth or have a USB connection. Some keyboards even come with integrated tablet stands for convenience.
How do I fix a sticky key on my keyboard?
If you have a sticky key, you can try removing the keycap and cleaning the area beneath it with compressed air and a damp cloth. If the issue persists, you may need to replace the key switch.
Can I customize the lighting on my keyboard?
Many gaming keyboards come with customizable RGB lighting options, allowing you to choose from a wide range of colours and lighting effects to personalise your gaming setup and match your aesthetic preferences.
In Conclusion
Keyboards play an essential role in daily computing tasks, offering convenience, efficiency, and comfort. With a variety of options available, including wireless, mechanical, and ergonomic designs, finding the right keyboard to suit your needs is easier than ever. Consider the benefits of our recommended keyboards, such as durability, compatibility, and ergonomic features, to make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and requirements.
