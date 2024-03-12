What's Hot

10 Best Keyboards for Typing in India (2024)

Tapping away at your keyboard should be a seamless and enjoyable experience, especially for those who spend hours crafting documents, coding, or simply expressing themselves through words. Explore our curated selection of the best keyboards for typing, meticulously designed to enhance your productivity and enhance your typing experience.

March 11, 2024
Our Top Picks 

  • Best Overall: The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard stands out with its versatile connectivity options, allowing seamless typing across multiple devices with its Easy-Switch dial and familiar keyboard layout, making it perfect for various tasks.

  • Best for Everyday Use: The HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience with its standard-size keycaps and multimedia keys, along with spill-resistant design and palm rest, ensuring durability and convenience for daily computing tasks.

  • Best for Gaming: The Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard excels with its gaming-grade performance, featuring tuned keys for ultra-quick response, anti-ghosting matrix, and dedicated media controls, providing gamers with precise control and immersive gaming experience.

  • Best Budget: The TVS ELECTRONICS USB Gold Keyboard impresses with its durable mechanical switches, laser-etched keycaps, and bilingual support, offering reliable performance at an affordable price, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users.

Individuals working in corporate settings or those with extensive computing needs often spend a significant portion of their day typing away at keyboards. Whether it's drafting emails, reports, coding, or simply browsing the web, the average person can spend hours engaging with their keyboard. However, many overlook the importance of having the best keyboard for the task at hand.

Using the wrong keyboard can lead to various issues such as fatigue, discomfort, and even long-term health concerns. While laptops and standard keyboards may suffice for basic tasks, prolonged usage can result in strain on the wrists, fingers, and hands. This can hamper productivity and cause unnecessary discomfort, ultimately impacting overall well-being.

To address these concerns, it's essential to invest in keyboards specifically designed to optimise typing efficiency and comfort. From ergonomic designs that support natural hand positions to mechanical keyboards that offer tactile feedback and customizable options, there's a diverse range of solutions available to cater to individual preferences and requirements.

In this article, we'll walk you through the best keyboards for typing in India, highlighting various features to help you make an informed decision.

Types of keyboards available in India

  • USB Keyboard: Commonly used, plug-and-play keyboards compatible with most devices via USB connection.

  • Mechanical Keyboard: Offers tactile feedback and durability, popular among typists and gamers for precise key presses.

  • Membrane Keyboard: Quieter and more affordable than mechanical keyboards, uses pressure pads beneath the keys for input.

  • Wireless Keyboard: Provides freedom of movement without cables, connected via Bluetooth or RF technology.

  • Gaming Keyboard: Designed with features like customizable keys, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting for enhanced gaming experience.

Essential parameters to consider before purchasing a keyboard for typing 

  • Keyboard Type: Decide whether you prefer a standard membrane keyboard, a mechanical keyboard for tactile feedback, or a chiclet-style keyboard commonly found in laptops.

  • Ergonomics: Look for keyboards with ergonomic designs that promote natural hand positions and minimise strain on the wrists and fingers, reducing the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs).

  • Key Switches: Mechanical keyboards offer various key switches, each providing different tactile feedback and actuation points. Consider your typing style and preferences when choosing between options like Cherry MX, Razer switches, or other proprietary switches.

  • Key Layout: Ensure that the keyboard layout matches your typing habits and preferences, whether it's a standard QWERTY layout or an alternative layout like Dvorak or Colemak.

  • Connectivity: Determine whether you need a wired or wireless keyboard based on your setup and mobility requirements. Wireless keyboards offer flexibility but may require batteries or recharging.

  • Compatibility: Check if the keyboard is compatible with your operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux, etc.) and devices (desktop PC, laptop, tablet, etc.).

  • Additional Features: Consider additional features such as backlighting for typing in low-light conditions, programmable macro keys for productivity shortcuts, and multimedia controls for convenient access to audio and video playback functions.

  • Build Quality: Look for keyboards with durable construction materials and build quality to ensure longevity and reliability, especially if you plan on heavy daily usage.

Noise Level: Depending on your environment and personal preference, consider the noise level of the keyboard. Mechanical keyboards tend to produce audible clicks, while membrane and chiclet keyboards offer quieter operation.

How we picked them for you 

  • Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research on the latest trends and user reviews in the keyboard market to identify the most popular and highly rated options.

  • Feature Analysis: We compared the features and functionalities of different types of keyboards, such as membrane vs. mechanical, wired vs. wireless, and gaming vs. ergonomic, to determine which ones offer the best balance of performance and value.

  • User Feedback: We analysed feedback and testimonials from users like you to understand their experiences with different types of keyboards, including their likes, dislikes, and pain points.

  • Quality Assurance: We prioritised keyboards from reputable brands known for their quality craftsmanship, durability, and customer support to ensure that you receive a reliable and long-lasting product.

  • Budget Consideration: We took into account various budget ranges to provide options that cater to different financial constraints without compromising on quality or performance.

Below is a list of best keyboards in India along with their price

  1. Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard

The Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is a versatile solution for typing on multiple devices. With Bluetooth connectivity, it can be used with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and iPadOS devices. The Easy-Switch dial allows for seamless switching between up to 3 connected devices, while the familiar keyboard layout and shortcut keys enhance productivity. The integrated cradle holds your phone or tablet at a comfortable angle, and the keyboard is spill-resistant for added durability. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 24 months, this keyboard is a reliable and efficient choice for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 3,295 39% Off)

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

  • Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS

  • Keys: 99, Full-size layout

  • Switches: Scissor switches

  • Battery: Rechargeable

  • Design: Slim, Compact

  • Special Feature: Integrated cradle

Pros

Cons

Slim and portable design

Keypress are not soft

Long-lasting battery life

Bit heavy if you want to carry in a backpack

Durable and spill-resistant

Integrated device cradle

Familiar keyboard layout

Multi-device connectivity

User’s Review: I wanted a bluetooth keyboard that I could use with my phone, tablet and PC. This was the right choice for me. It's not only the cheapest in the market but offers great build quality and ease of access. This is definitely the best keyboard.

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its multi-device connectivity, familiar layout, and durable design. Its popularity is evidenced by 1,000 purchases on Amazon last month.

2. iClever Bluetooth Keyboard BK10

The iClever Bluetooth Keyboard BK10 offers superior comfort and convenience for typing across multiple devices. Its ergonomic design and stable Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure a clutter-free workspace, while the rechargeable battery provides up to 90 hours of continuous typing. With sensitively responsive scissor switches and a full-size layout including a numeric keypad, it enhances productivity and typing efficiency. The ultra-slim design makes it portable, perfect for on-the-go use with laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,599 (MRP 3,999 35% Off)

  • Brand: iClever 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

  • Compatibility: Multi-OS

  • Battery Life: Up to 90 hours

  • Design: Ergonomic, Ultra-slim

  • Dimensions: 14x4.9x0.15 inches

  • Switches: Scissor type

  • Layout: Full-size, Numeric keypad

Pros

Cons

Comfortable typing experience

No indication for Num Lock

Stable Bluetooth connection

Responsive could be better

Long-lasting battery life

Multi-device compatibility

Quiet and precise keystrokes

Sleek and slim design

User’s Review: This is one of the best solutions for multitasking with multiple computers on your desk. I am connecting this keyboard to two of my windows laptops and one linux mini computer. All these machines are paired to this, aptly named iClever bluetooth keyboard. I bought it as an experiment but it is serving my convenience more than what I thought it could do.

Why it's worth buying: With 61% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for multi-device compatibility and sleek design.

3. HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard

The HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is a go-to solution for on-the-go productivity. Its compact design makes it perfect for travel, while still offering comfortable typing on standard-size keycaps. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, you can easily pair and switch between up to 3 devices, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Plus, enjoy the convenience of smart shortcuts and customizable keys for enhanced efficiency. With up to 2 years of battery life, this keyboard ensures long-lasting performance wherever you go.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 2,499 16% Off)

  • Brand: HP

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

  • Compatibility: Multi-device (Mac, Windows, Chrome)

  • Battery Life: Up to 24 months

  • Design: Compact, ergonomic

  • Key Type: Standard size

  • Extras: Smart shortcuts

Pros

Cons

Efficient multi-device connectivity

Fixed keyboard height

Typing is comfortable 

Lack of separate number pad

Portable and travel-friendly

Looks premium and sturdy 

Effortlessly connects to three devices

Good battery life 

User’s Review: This keyboard is just awesome. The built quality is just fabulous, as expected from hp and the keys are really smooth, silent with good travel. Ideal for office use because the keys make no noise while typing.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its compact design and long battery life. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for versatile typing needs.

4. Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard

The Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard brings vibrant RGB lighting and responsive performance to your gaming setup. With customizable backlighting featuring over 16.8 million colours, each key shines brilliantly, aiding visibility in low-light conditions. Designed for durability, it withstands spills and debris, while dedicated media controls allow seamless control over music and videos. Experience enhanced gaming performance with ultra-quick, responsive keys, perfect for intense gaming sessions.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,995 (MRP 4,995 20% Off)

  • Brand: Logitech 

  • Type: Gaming Keyboard

  • Lighting: RGB Backlit

  • Connectivity: USB

  • Compatibility: Gaming Console

  • Layout: Full-sized

  • Feedback: Tactile, Responsive

  • Controls: Dedicated Media

  • Software: Logitech G HUB

Pros

Cons

Strong braided cable

P and R keys don't respond properly.

Keyboard is solid and strong

keycaps are well-built

Build quality is sturdy

Comfortable during long sessions

Responsive performance

Spill-resistant design

User’s Review: I'm writing this review after using this keyboard for over 10 hours every single day since THE LAST SIX YEARS. Daily gaming, coding 5k+ line scripts, typing and texting for hours and hours on end, for every use case, it's been PERFECT. I can type accurately at 95 WPM speed with this keyboard. No problems so far. Best keyboard I've ever had. If I ever need to get a new keyboard, I'll get this exact same one again. I already have 2 of these as well, and this is the only keyboard I recommend to everyone, for every use case.

Why it's worth buying: Its 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 600+ ratings reflects its popularity and quality, making it a worthwhile investment for gamers seeking performance and reliability.

5. Dell KB522 Business Wired Keyboard

The Dell KB522 Business Wired Keyboard is designed for everyday business use, offering efficiency and convenience. With 104 keys and mid-profile keycaps, typing is comfortable and efficient. Seven multimedia keys and seven hot keys provide quick access to essential applications and media controls. The keyboard also features two USB 2.0 ports for expanded connectivity and includes a palm rest for added comfort during extended use. Durable, spill-resistant, and quiet, this keyboard is ideal for office environments.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,499 (MRP 3,999 63% Off)

  • Brand: Dell

  • Type: Wired Keyboard

  • Connectivity: USB

  • Keys: 104, Mid-profile

  • Hot Keys: 7 Multimedia, 7 Shortcut

  • Ports: 2 USB 2.0

  • Features: Palm Rest

  • Technology: Plunger

Pros

Cons

Efficient typing experience

Performance could be improved 

Multimedia and shortcut keys 

Comfortable palm rest included

Durable and spill-resistant design

Operates quietly 

keys are smooth to handle

User’s Review: Replaced my standard keyboard which had two keys fail after many years. The "feel" of the keys on this one is great. Good tactile/touch contact. The KB is quiet but not "silent"... which is fine. I like the knob to control speaker volume rather than having to push a key down for up/down volume. USB port for easy access rather than using your tower plug. Fair price for a solid and handsome keyboard. Also comes with wrist extension for front of KB 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient typing experience and convenience, evidenced by its high 64% 5-star rating on Amazon.

6. Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard is a stylish and portable solution for your typing needs. With its slim design and multiple colours, it lets you express your style while on the go. You can easily connect up to 3 devices across different operating systems and switch between them with the press of a button. The keyboard features customizable shortcut keys for quick access to essential functions, and its low-profile keys provide a comfortable typing experience. With a 3-year battery life and environmentally friendly design, this keyboard is both practical and eco-conscious.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,995 (MRP 4,195 29% Off)

  • Brand: Logitech 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

  • Compatibility: Multi-device

  • Battery Life: 3 years

  • Design: Slim, portable

  • Customization: Fn shortcut keys

  • Material: Recycled plastic

  • Size: Compact

  • Keys: Low-profile

  • Colours: Multiple options

  • Eco-friendly: Recycled plastic

Pros

Cons

Convenient multi-device connectivity

Keys are smaller in size

Long-lasting battery life

Quiet and comfortable typing experience

Customizable shortcut keys

Portable and aesthetic design 

Good performance and quality 

7. Amazon Basics Wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard

The Amazon Basics Wireless Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard provides enhanced efficiency with its versatile connectivity and durable design. Connect effortlessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, thanks to its reliable connection and wide compatibility. The integrated cradle holds your phone at the perfect angle for typing convenience, while the spill-resistant construction ensures durability against minor accidents. Switching between connected devices is made easy with the intuitive Easy-Switch dial, providing seamless multitasking.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,299 (MRP 3,699 65% Off)

  • Brand: Amazon Basics

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

  • Compatibility: Multi-device

  • Design: Compact, wireless

  • Features: Spill-resistant, integrated cradle

  • Switching: Easy-Switch dial

Pros

Cons

Convenient integrated cradle for smartphones

Might not suit heavy typing tasks

Compact and spill-resistant design

Performance could be improved 

Easy device switching with dial

Wide compatibility with various devices

Adequate keyboard size 

Good responsiveness 

Build quality is solid

User’s Review: I have been using this keyboard for over a year and I must say it is a very efficient to use and utility wise the best keyboard for general works. In terms of gaming it's latency is low but i would not say it is very good for gaming, it can be used for just daily life work on pc easing the problem of cable management. And another best thing is that it's very easy to carry.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its convenient features, backed by over 13,000 and positive ratings on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction.

8. TVS ELECTRONICS USB Gold Keyboard

The TVS Electronics USB Gold Keyboard delivers durability and precision with its long-life mechanical switches and laser-etched keycaps. Designed for business use, it features bilingual functionality and includes Rupee symbols for Indian users. With a rugged build capable of withstanding extreme conditions and dust resistance, this keyboard ensures reliable performance. The mechanical key switches offer stable keypresses, while the bright and bold key characters enhance visibility and ease of typing. With plug-and-play USB connectivity and support for all operating systems, including Windows, Android, Linux, and Ubuntu, it offers seamless compatibility and hassle-free usage.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,495 (MRP 3,990 37% Off)

  • Brand: TVS 

  • Type: Mechanical Keyboard

  • Connectivity: USB-A

  • Compatibility: Laptop, Desktop PC

  • Switches: Long Life

  • Keycaps: Laser Etched

  • Languages: Bilingual

  • MTBF: 200,000 Hrs

Pros 

Cons

Durable construction

Mechanical switches may be noisy

Precise and comfortable typing experience

Key quality is poor 

Easy maintenance and cleaning

Bright and bold key characters

Resistant to dust

User’s Review: I have been using this keyboard for over a year and I must say it is a very efficient to use and utility wise the best keyboard for general works. In terms of gaming it's latency is low but i would not say it is very good for gaming, it can be used for just daily life work on pc easing the problem of cable management. And another best thing is that it's very easy to carry.

Why it's worth buying: With a majority of 68% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon and an overall score of 4.3 stars, this mechanical keyboard promises reliable performance and durability.

9. ZEBRONICS Bluetooth 5.0 Keyboard

The ZEBRONICS Bluetooth 5.0 Keyboard, Type C K5001MW, offers seamless multi-connectivity with up to 3 wireless connections simultaneously, ideal for laptops, PCs, tablets, and smartphones. Compatible with Mac OS, Windows OS, and Android OS devices, it features a built-in rechargeable battery for everyday usage. The keyboard's scissor switches ensure a smooth and comfortable typing experience, while UV-printed keycaps provide durable character prints. With 13 integrated multimedia keys and power-saving mode, it delivers convenience and efficiency for various tasks.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,799 (MRP 3,499 49% Off)

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS 

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

  • Compatibility: Mac, Windows, Android

  • Switches: Scissor switches

  • Keys: 99 keys

  • Layout: Full size

  • Charging: Type C

  • Multimedia keys: 13

Pros

Cons

Slim and ergonomic design

Could be improved with cramped arrow keys 

Durable UV-printed keycaps

Build quality is poor 

Convenient multimedia keys

Energy-efficient design

Comfortable and smooth typing experience

Reliable multi-device connectivity

Long-lasting rechargeable battery

User’s Review: A great product at this price point, the Bluetooth switching b/w the device is also fast and you don't feel lag. The keyboard is not metallic but the weight & design of the keyboard lets you feel metallic and premium.

Why it's worth buying: Its durable design and rechargeable battery enhance its value, ensuring long-lasting performance and convenience.

10. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-25 Pandora TKL Mechanical Keyboard

The Cosmic Byte CB-GK-25 Pandora TKL Mechanical Keyboard delivers exceptional gaming performance with its compact design and 87 keys. Equipped with Blue Outemu Mechanical Silent Key Switches, each key offers durability with over 50 million operations. The injection moulded double-shot colour keycaps ensure long-lasting quality, while simultaneous operation for all keys eliminates any ghosting effects. With adjustable backlight brightness and speed, along with 20 backlight effects and 8 game modes, this keyboard enhances your gaming experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,699 (MRP 2,149 21% Off)

  • Brand: Cosmic 

  • Switches: Blue Outemu

  • Keys: 87

  • Keycaps: Double-shot

  • Connectivity: USB-A

  • Backlight: RGB

  • Modes: 8 Game Modes

Pros

Cons

Smooth typing experience

Keys quality could be improved 

Durable keys

Compact design ideal for gaming

Adjustable backlight settings

No ghosting effects

Versatile compatibility

User’s Review: This keyboard has been with me for almost a year, and let me say, it has truly been a remarkable companion. Without a doubt, it stands out as one of the best keyboards I have ever used in this price range. From the moment I first laid my hands on it, I could feel its exceptional quality and attention to detail.

Why it's worth buying: Its versatility and positive user reviews, averaging 4.1 stars on Amazon, highlight its worthiness for purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are wireless keyboards good for gaming?

  • Wireless keyboards can be suitable for gaming, offering convenience and flexibility, but they may have slightly higher latency compared to wired keyboards, which could impact gaming performance for competitive gamers.

How do I clean my keyboard?

  • To clean your keyboard, you can use compressed air to blow away dust and debris, and a mild solution of water and rubbing alcohol on a cloth to gently wipe the keys and surfaces.

Can I use a keyboard with my tablet?

  • Yes, many keyboards are compatible with tablets, as long as they support Bluetooth or have a USB connection. Some keyboards even come with integrated tablet stands for convenience.

How do I fix a sticky key on my keyboard?

  • If you have a sticky key, you can try removing the keycap and cleaning the area beneath it with compressed air and a damp cloth. If the issue persists, you may need to replace the key switch.

Can I customize the lighting on my keyboard?

  • Many gaming keyboards come with customizable RGB lighting options, allowing you to choose from a wide range of colours and lighting effects to personalise your gaming setup and match your aesthetic preferences.

In Conclusion 

Keyboards play an essential role in daily computing tasks, offering convenience, efficiency, and comfort. With a variety of options available, including wireless, mechanical, and ergonomic designs, finding the right keyboard to suit your needs is easier than ever. Consider the benefits of our recommended keyboards, such as durability, compatibility, and ergonomic features, to make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and requirements. 

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

