Youth Throws Ink At Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

A youth hurled ink at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar today, creating a commotion at a public event and revealing chinks in the politician's security.

Security personnel accompanying the chief minister grappled with the man as he shouted slogans and then handed him over to the local police.

Most of the ink fell on the security personnel but some landed on Khattar's face and hair.

Khattar pulled out a handkerchief from his pocket and was seen wiping the ink off.

The incident took place ahead of a roadshow by the state government in Hisar this evening.

Khattar later took part in the event, riding an open jeep along with by the state Finance Minister Abhimanyu.

Before being taken into custody, the youth raised slogans and claimed he was an activist of the Indian National Lok Dal.

"We have taken the youth into custody," Hisar Range Inspector General Sanjay Kumar said.

He said the man was being questioned.

Kumar said it had not yet been verified if he was an activist of any political outfit.

