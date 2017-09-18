Y.C. Modi, The New NIA Chief Was Part Of SIT Team Probing Godhra Riots

Y.C. Modi, the officer in-charge of three cases from the Godhra riots of 2002, has been made the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Modi will take over from Sharad Kumar, the current chief, whose term ends on October 18, 2017.

Y.C. Modi investigated the three most important cases involving the post-Godhra riots: Gulberg Society, Naroda Patiya and Naroda Gam.

The federal probe agency is tasked with probing terrorism and terror-financing related cases.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Modi's appointment as director general of the NIA, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Another senior IPS officer, Rajni Kant Misra, has been appointed director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Modi will hold the post till his superannuation, i.e. May 31, 2021, the order said.

ACC has also approved the appointment of Modi as officer on special duty (OSD) in NIA with immediate effect to ensure a smooth takeover.

Modi, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present special director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Between August 2010 and July 2012, Modi had been part of the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Supreme Court for probing the riots cases from 2002. He had been appointed the Additional Director of the CBI in 2015.

He will take over from Sharad Kumar after he completes his tenure on October 30, the order said.

Kumar, who was appointed DG NIA in July 2013, has been given two extensions.

In October last year, he was given a one-year extension, apparently to help the agency complete some important probes, including the Pathankot terror case, terror strikes in Kashmir, Burdwan blast case and the Samjhauta blast cases

Misra has been appointed director general of the SSB till the date of his superannuation, i.E. August 31, 2019, the DoPT order said.

Misra, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present additional director general in the Border Security Force (BSF).

He had worked as an Additional Director General of Police in Shillong.

