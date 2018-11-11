Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has hailed Wriddhiman Saha as India best wicketkeeper in the last five to ten years and wished the injured glovesman a speedy recovery.

"He's out of the team for about a year now but I think in the last five to 10 years' he has been India's best gloveman. Hope he recovers soon," Ganguly said.

The former captain spoke during the launch of 'Wiki', a sports fiction written by senior journalist Gautam Bhattacharya. The book chronicles the journey of a struggling wicketkeeper and how he makes it big.

The 34-year-old Saha, who has been India's number one wicketkeeper in Test cricket since MS Dhoni's retirement in December 2014, is undergoing rehab for his shoulder surgery.

Young Rishabh Pant has made an impressive start to his Test career and he will take flight for the upcoming Australia tour. Parthiv Patel is also in the squad as a backup to Pant.

"Injury is not in your hands. Wicketkeeper has to dive and he got injured while diving. It takes a certain time to recover. The faster he recovers, the better it is," said Ganguly.

Speaking at the same event, Saha said he is "feeling much better now" and "hope to be back in action by mid-December."

"I am preparing and training accordingly. Hope my body recovers in time and I'm fit to play (Ranji Trophy). I've started net sessions but I am yet to get match-fit," Saha said added.

It has been an extremely disappointing year for Saha, who was sent home due to a hamstring injury after playing the first Test of the year against South Africa in Cape Town. He has played 32 Tests and scored 1164 runs including three centuries.

With India not playing any Tests after the Australia tour till July 2019, the Bengal wicketkeeper's future remains uncertain.

During the IPL he had injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for his missing the Afghanistan Test in June.

But later it was revealed that he had a more serious shoulder injury (posterosuperior labral tear) for which he underwent a surgery in the United Kingdom.

"Everyone goes through the same cycle -- of performing well at the domestic level. You have to be match-fit there and then wait for selection," Saha said eyeing a return for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Saha admitted that going through rehab was boring but he's mentally motivated.

"I always count the positives from childhood. Rehab obviously is a boring affair," he admitted.

"If you are dedicated, you don't get bored. A training schedule is the same, but it's about breaking it and keeping yourself motivated," Saha said.

(PTI)