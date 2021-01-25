Welcome Home: Planes With 'Worst President Ever' Fly Over Donald Trump's New Residence

Donald Trump's transition out of the White House has been all shades of eventful. In the most recent incident, the former President faced a rather harsh trolling episode after moving to his new residence in Florida.

Two planes were recently spotted over Trump's massive estate Mar-a-Lago resort, carrying skywriter banners with a message, especially for the former leader.

"Trump worst President ever" and "Pathetic Loser" read the writings in the skies.

Welcome back to Florida Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/JN1AM0DPoq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

It is currently unknown who carried out the stunt.

The former President flew down to the estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach on Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to The New York Post, moving trucks were seen outside Mar-a-Lago as well.

Trump has spent a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago, dubbed the “Winter White House”, throughout his four-year presidency.

