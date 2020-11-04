November 04, 2020
Corona
Watch: Scientists Share ‘Behind The Scenes’ Work In Developing A Covid-19 Vaccine

The medical professionals have attempted to bring forward all that is going on 'behind the scenes' and have also answered questions about the novel virus.

Representational Image/Unsplash
With Covid-19 having claimed more than 1.2 million lives globally, scientists and researchers around the globe are working round the clock to find a vaccine for the ongoing pandemic. Recently, a team of scientists have documented their work on coronavirus vaccines and posted it on social media platforms.

They have highlighted their efforts to bust myths people have about the pandemic. The medical professionals have attempted to bring forward all that is going on ‘behind the scenes’ and have also answered questions about the novel virus.

“Follow the scientists working round the clock (and around the world) to help end this pandemic. They’re filming on their phones inside the search for safe and effective vaccines,” read the tweet by Team Halo that is running the initiative.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 150 vaccines are currently in development, with around 44 candidates in clinical trials and 11 undergoing the late-stage testing.

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus International

