November 18, 2020
US Approves First Covid-19 Self-Testing Kit, Results Within 30 Minutes

The kit can also be used at hospitals and point-of-care settings

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the first Covid-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes, Reuters reported.

Made by Lucira Health, the single-use test has been given emergency use authorization for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals aged 14 and older who are suspected of coronavirus by their health care provider, the FDA said.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, "While Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home."

The kit can also be used at hospitals and point-of-care settings but samples should be collected by a healthcare provider if the individuals who are tested are younger than 14 years, the health regulator said.

