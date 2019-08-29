Pakistan Successfully Carries Out Night-training Launch of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi, Says Army

Pakistan has successfully carried out night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', the Army said on Thursday.

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military’s media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.