﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Pakistan Successfully Carries Out Night-training Launch of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi, Says Army

Pakistan Successfully Carries Out Night-training Launch of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi, Says Army

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military’s media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

PTI 29 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Pakistan Successfully Carries Out Night-training Launch of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi, Says Army
Videograb: ISPR/Twitter
Pakistan Successfully Carries Out Night-training Launch of Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi, Says Army
outlookindia.com
2019-08-29T12:21:08+0530

 Pakistan has successfully carried out night-training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile 'Ghaznavi', the Army said on Thursday.

The ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms, the military’s media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote on Twitter.

 

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also shared a video of the launch in his tweet.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Islamabad Article 35A Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 India-Pakistan India-Pakistan Tension International
Next Story : Not Just Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan's Letter To UN On Kashmir Also Quotes Two BJP Leaders
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters