Myanmar Crisis: Yangon Embassy Warns Indians To Avoid Travel Over Possible Unrest

A day after Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her party in early morning raids, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday asked all citizens to avoid travel and take precautions while visiting the country.

Myanmar has appointed Myint Swe, the army-appointed vice president, as the new leader of the country.

“In view of the recent developments in Myanmar, all Indian citizens are required to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. They may be in touch with the Embassy if required,” Embassy of India, Yangon, released an advisory.

Earlier, the Myanmar government ordered to shut down all flights to the country. “There is potential for civil and political unrest in Burma, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” the US Embassy in Yangon has said earlier.

Who is Myint Swe?

Myint Swe, who is best known for his role in the crackdown on 2007 monk-led pro-democracy protests and for his ties to still-powerful military leaders. During the 2007 protests, known internationally as the Saffron Revolution, he took charge of restoring order in Yangon after weeks of unrest in a crackdown that killed dozens of people. Hundreds were arrested.

