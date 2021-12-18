Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured

Officials are yet to conclude whether the explosion was caused by a gas pipeline or a build-up of methane is to be blamed that took place inside the sewage system which eventually led to the explosion.

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Massive Blast In Pakistan's Karachi, 12 Killed, Many Injured
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T18:24:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 6:24 pm

Karachi on Saturday witnessed death of at least 12 people and multiple got injured when a massive blast, apparently triggered by a gas explosion in a sewage system, ripped through the premises of a private bank situated on it, according to media reports.

According to the Express Tribune newspaper's report, most of the casualties are reportedly customers and staff present inside the bank which was built on top of a covered sewage channel in Karachi's Shershah area and collapsed following the explosion, 

Officials said that the cause of the explosion is being investigated as it cannot be ascertained whether it was a gas pipeline or a build-up of methane that took place inside the sewage system which led to the explosion.

"It might be a sewer gas blast as the bank was constructed on a nullah. It is too early to say whether it was a gas line or a sewer explosion. We are investigating," a senior police official was quoted as saying in the report.

According to a report in Geo TV, eyewitnesses claim that there are many people who are buried underneath the debris of the building.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Two excavators have been called to the site to remove the debris and rescue any persons trapped there.

A bomb disposal unit (BDU) has also arrived at the location which has been cordoned off, the Geo TV report said. 

Tags

PTI Karachi Pakistan blast Sewage treatment International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Egypt Announces Its First Cases Of Omicron Variant, 3 People Tested Positive

Pakistan Was Rich In Resources But Bhutto Family Used Them Unfairly: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan To Rally Muslim Countries To Help Afghanistan

Typhoon Rai: Death Toll Reaches 19, Many Homes Turn Roofless In Philippines

Kim Jong Un’s decade in power: Starvation, repression and brutal rule – just like his father and grandfather

Hong Kong Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Pakistan To Garner OIC Aid For Afghanistan; Persuading Taliban For Image Makeover

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from World

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

Hong Kong: 'China Patriots Only' Election Defines Dramatic Changes

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

France Accelerates Vaccine Drive Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans New Year's Concerts

Indonesia Raises Semeru Volcano Alert, Fears Avalanche Of Lava

Indonesia Raises Semeru Volcano Alert, Fears Avalanche Of Lava

Ukraine: After NATO's Preconditions, Russia Demands Its Withdrawal From Eastern Europe

Ukraine: After NATO's Preconditions, Russia Demands Its Withdrawal From Eastern Europe

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement