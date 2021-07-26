Covid Crisis: Germany May Impose Restrictions On Unvaccinated People

July 26, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on Thursday that new coronavirus infections are increasing at an alarming rate in Germany and urged her fellow citizens to get vaccinated and push others to do so as well.

Associated Press (AP) 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:34 am
Amid surging Covid-19 cases, Germany has decided to put restrictions on those who are not vaccinated
AP
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T10:34:41+05:30
German politicians were deeply divided Sunday over a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

Chief of staff Helge Braun told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn't expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

But Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters or sports stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.”

Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”

He said such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

His comments fueled a debate in German politics about potential vaccination requirements.

The issue has proven divisive, even within Merkel's own Christian Democrats party. Its candidate to replace Merkel as Germany's leader, Armin Laschet, said he opposes any formal or informal vaccine requirements for the time being.

