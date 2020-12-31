December 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  China Gives Conditional Approval To Sinopharm Vaccine

China Gives Conditional Approval To Sinopharm Vaccine

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

Associated Press (AP) 31 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
China Gives Conditional Approval To Sinopharm Vaccine
Representational Image
China Gives Conditional Approval To Sinopharm Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2020-12-31T09:02:49+05:30

China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm.

The vaccine is the first one approved for general use in China.

Chen Shifei, the deputy commissioner of China's Medical Production Administration, said at a news conference Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night.

The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company announced Wednesday that preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 per cent effective.

Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amid Covid, Hindu-American Community Mobilises Efforts To Distribute Over 2,96,000 Pounds Of Food

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Beijing COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos