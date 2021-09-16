Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International 2 Killed As Earthquake Strikes China’s Sichuan Province

2 Killed As Earthquake Strikes China’s Sichuan Province

The earthquake of magnitude 6 hits China’s Sichuan province located in southwest of the country.

2 Killed As Earthquake Strikes China’s Sichuan Province
Earthquake strikes China's Sichuan.(Representational image)

Trending

2 Killed As Earthquake Strikes China’s Sichuan Province
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T07:31:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 7:31 am

At least two people were killed, while three were injured following an earthquake of magnitude 6 in China’s Sichuan province on Thursday.

The earthquake jolted Luxian County of southwest China.

The deaths due to the earthquake were reported at Caoba village in Fuji, as per officials.

The quake struck at 4:33 am (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, the report said, adding that further rescue work is under way.

The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Beijing Earthquake International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Authorities Estimating Afghan Evacuees In US

Authorities Estimating Afghan Evacuees In US

Convicted Police Officer In George Floyd Death To Be Prosecuted In 2017 Case

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

US Lawmakers Pay Tributes To First Victim Of Hate Crime Post 9/11 Balbir Singh Sodhi

US General Milley Defends 'Reassurance' Phone Calls To China While In Trump Administration

US Formulating ‘New system’ On COVID-19 For International Travelers

US: Legislation Introduced To Provide Relief To Children Of Visa Holders Who Face Deportation

International Criminal Court Judges Authorize Probe Into Philippines' 'War On Drugs'

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from World

Leader Says Poland Wants To Be In EU, But Remain Sovereign

Leader Says Poland Wants To Be In EU, But Remain Sovereign

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover

Iran Resumes Commercial Flights To Afghanistan That Were Halted After Taliban Takeover

UK Logs Biggest Leap In Annual Inflation On Record

UK Logs Biggest Leap In Annual Inflation On Record

Africa To Receive 200 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses From EU By Middle Of 2022

Africa To Receive 200 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses From EU By Middle Of 2022

Read More from Outlook

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement that IS Sahara head was killed by French Army.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Advertisement