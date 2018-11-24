﻿
Mary Kom Becomes First Woman Boxer To Win Six World Championship Titles

'Magnificent Mary' entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2018
Boxing great M C Mary Kom became the first ever woman boxer to win five World Boxing Championship gold medal on Saturday.

In the final of the 48kg event of the 2018 edition in New Delhi, she defeated Ukraine's Hanna Okhota. The Manipuri had previously beaten Okhota in a tournament in Poland this year.

The 35-year-old boxer won the bout in a unanimous decision to share the overall record with Felix Savon. The Cuban legend also has six gold medals at World Boxing Championships.

By reaching the semi-final on Tuesday, which assured her of at least a bronze medal, she has already become the most successful woman pugilist in the event's history. She defeated China's Wu Yu in the quarter-final, thus assuring the first medal for India.

Before this World Championship, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) in the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

In the semis, the 35-year-old beat her North Korean opponent in a unanimous decision of the five judges in the semifinals.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

(With Agency inputs)

