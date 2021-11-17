Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued

Downed power lines caused a fire near the community of Clark on Monday night that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings.

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T07:21:43+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 7:21 am

Wildfires pushed by strong winds forced the evacuation of rural homes in northern Wyoming and southern Montana, and caused a death in Wyoming, officials said Tuesday.

Downed power lines caused a fire near the community of Clark on Monday night that burned at least two homes and seven outbuildings, said Jerry Parker, the Park County Fire District administrator. Wind gusts topped 100 mph (161 kph) in the area Monday night.

Kristie Hoffert, medical chief for the Clark Fire District, said the person who died was a family member of a firefighter.

“It hits incredibly close to home for our department,” she told The Cody Enterprise on Tuesday. “We are struggling.”

Officials did not release any information on how the death occurred.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Clark resident James Hayes told the newspaper that he was forced to flee his home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, shortly before the fire encircled it. He returned later Tuesday to find his property mostly unscathed, he said.

The fire burned about half a square mile (1.4 square kilometers) of land, Parker said.

In south-central Montana, a fire reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday led the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office to order evacuations southwest of the town of Absarokee, including an area between the communities of Ingersoll and Roscoe.

Thirty-five evacuation notices were issued and deputies also went door-to-door, but it's not clear how many people left their residences, the sheriff's office said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Right now, we've got firefighters, engines and dozers working to get ahead of the fire,” Absarokee Volunteer Fire Rescue Department Chief Amanda Ferster told The Billings Gazette. There have been no reports of injuries or major structures destroyed, she said.

The fire had burned an estimated 6 square miles (16 square kilometers) in timber and rough terrain by Tuesday afternoon. Rain fell on the area Tuesday morning, but the wind increased the fire activity in the afternoon, said Tammie Mullikin, a spokesperson for the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

Strong winds caused power outages in many areas of Montana on Monday and Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said. The longest outages were in the areas of Alberton, St. Regis and Superior, along with the Red Lodge area, she said.

A historic drought and recent heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Cody (US) Wildfires USA Evacuation International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Antidepressants May Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid-19, Finds Study

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Cuba: Mass Protests Thwarted As Police Arrests Dissidents

Russia Weapons Test May Have Caused 1,500 Pieces Of Space Junk Threatening ISS

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

UK Court Convicts Indian Origin Man For Murdering Wife

Deer Climbs Up Escalator And Enters Hospital In US, Euthanised

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from World

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

US Lawmakers Want An End To Covid-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates In Florida

US Lawmakers Want An End To Covid-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates In Florida

US President Joe Biden Hopes New $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Can Boost His Popularity

US President Joe Biden Hopes New $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Can Boost His Popularity

The Ultimate List Of Top 10 Business Books, Bill Gates Will Love

The Ultimate List Of Top 10 Business Books, Bill Gates Will Love

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

EXCLUSIVE: I Don't Think I Am Hardik's Replacement: Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Advertisement