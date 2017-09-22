'Will Make Mentally Deranged US Dotard Pay Dearly For His Speech', Kim Jong-un Attacks Trump

After United States President Donald Trump announced another sanction against North Korea, the country's leader Kim Jong-Un called the former "mentally deranged US dotard".



Kim's statement came after Trump issued a new Executive Order that expands US sanctions on North Korea and companies or individuals that are involved in business with the nation, indulge in creating tension with nuclear and ballistic missile test.



Kim also said that he was thinking hard about how to respond, reported the Washington Post.



"I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech," Kim said, in a statement released by the official Korean Central News Agency.



"I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue. Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation," Kim said, adding that he would "tame" Trump "with fire."



Earlier, while addressing the media at the end of his four-day visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Trump extended America's sanctions against Pyongyang.



He even praised China for taking an action to limit financial transactions with the isolated communist nation.



As per the new penalties', the nations will have to choose whether to do business with the United States or North Korea.



"North Korea's nuclear programme is a grave threat to peace and security in our world, and it is unacceptable that others financially support this criminal, rogue regime," Trump said in a press briefing, who was accompanied with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.



He added that United States continues to seek a "complete denuclearisation of North Korea."



Trump also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered Chinese banks to not to any business with North Korea.



Earlier on September 19, Trump, in his first address to the UNGA, attacked North Korea and termed its supreme leader Kim Jong-un as "a rocket man, who is on a suicide mission".



He further said, "It is time for North Korea to realise that de-nuclearisation is its only acceptable future."



Trump asserted that North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life.



The United Nations Security Council had also condemned the launch of yet another ballistic missile by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and called on the country's leadership to halt such activities and explore resumption of sincere dialogue on de-nuclearisation.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the DPRK leadership "to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on de-nuclearisation."

(ANI)