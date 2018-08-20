Why This 'Thanks' Note On A Rooftop In Kerala Is Going Viral

As Kerala battles one of the worst floods in its history, people from all over the country have been admiring the commitment of the forces who are on the ground and working day and night to rescue the stranded people.

However, one "Thanks" note, painted on the roof top of a house, shared by the Indian Navy on social media, is winning hearts and lifting spirits all over the country.

#OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 A Thank You note painted on the roof of a house where the Naval ALH piloted by Cdr Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo... pic.twitter.com/xsaD1RfeIk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 20, 2018

The "Thanks" note was painted on the top of a house from where two women were rescued by a Navy ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) captained by Commodore Vijay Verma.

Commodore Vijay Verma had earlier piloted another ALH flight where the forces managed to save a pregnant woman, and the same had also earned him much praise from people.

Stories of samaritans and common citizens uniting to organize and send relief material to the embattled state have filled the internet over the week.

NGOs, students, professional bodies and volunteers from all over India have been working to help and and provde relief and rescue material to the victims of the devastating floods.

Kerala is facing its worst floods in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

As per official records, 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state.

The deadly monsoon rains have so far claimed more than 210 lives since August 8.

(With Agency Inputs)