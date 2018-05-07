Who Will Be Charged, Hanged For Cold Blooded Murder Of 'Innocent Civilians'?: Omar Abdullah Asks Mehbooba Mufti On Twitter

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her "hollow" tweet on the violence in the state, and said that her brother Tassaduq Mufti was more honest than her in voicing opinion on the situation.

In the wake of the Pulwama encounter, Mufti had called for unity among the people and professed that "violence is no solution to the issues that plague us".

Advertisement opens in new window

Quoting her tweet, the former chief minister said, "Your tweet has a hollow ring to it. At least your brother was more honest than you. This blood is the price Kashmiris are paying for you to remain CM & for PDP & BJP to remain "partners in crime"."

Your tweet has a hollow ring to it. At least your brother was more honest than you. This blood is the price Kashmiris are paying for you to remain CM & for PDP & BJP to remain “partners in crime”. https://t.co/KTy5uclfPG — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 7, 2018

Abdullah was referring to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and culture minister of the state, Tassaduq Mufti's earlier statement to a media house, wherein he expressed a strong objection to the BJP-PDP alliance said that both the parties "ended up being partners in a crime (for which) an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood."

Advertisement opens in new window

Tassaduq Mufti also said the whole party shared this view.

Abdullah continued the attack against Mufti with another tweet, asking if the deceased civillians' would get justice or not.

"One question though, as the state Home Minister & head of the Unified Command you have admitted these boys are "innocent civilians" so who will be charged & hanged for their cold blooded murder? Or should I be asking @HMOIndia this question?" read the tweet.

Your tweet has a hollow ring to it. At least your brother was more honest than you. This blood is the price Kashmiris are paying for you to remain CM & for PDP & BJP to remain “partners in crime”. https://t.co/KTy5uclfPG — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, Mufti appealed to the Centre to find a "middle path" for ending the cycle of violence in the Valley which was consuming the lives of poor youth and security forces.

Advertisement opens in new window

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander and a university professor, were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site.

Mufti reiterated her appeal to the people of the state and the country to play their role as "conscious citizens to get Jammu & Kashmir out of the unending cycle of violence and killings."

While, interacting with the media on the sidelines of opening of Durbar Move offices, the chief minister said it is unfortunate that the ultimate victims of this violence have been the people belonging to lowest strata of society, poor and underprivileged which bear the brunt of situational uncertainties for whom earning a daily livelihood is a matter of life and death.

This, she said, leads many to go for begging or sell their assets to sustain a living which inflicts more pain and injury to the social health of our system. She asked parents of youth to make their children realise that their energies, youthfulness, dreams and aspirations are far more important and sacred to the society than their dead bodies or graves.

(With ANI inputs)